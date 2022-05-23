

Padma Bank holds Anti-Money Laundering, CFT courses

A total of 72 officials from different branches and head office of the bank participated in the training, inaugurated by the bank's Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan.

He instructed the participating officials to acquire knowledge on important issues to combat money laundering and terrorism financing and to apply it in their respective fields of work.

Zabed Amin- Deputy Managing Director & COO & CAMLCO, Feroze Alam- SEVP & Head of RAMD & LAW, Sabirul Islam Chowdhury- Principal of Padma Bank Training Institute, ASM Asadul Islam- SEVP & Head of International Department and Rashedul Karim- VP & Deputy Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer was also present at the occasion.







Padma Bank Training Institute organized a day-long training programme on "Anti Money laundering and Combating Terrorist Financing of terrorism" on Saturday.A total of 72 officials from different branches and head office of the bank participated in the training, inaugurated by the bank's Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan.He instructed the participating officials to acquire knowledge on important issues to combat money laundering and terrorism financing and to apply it in their respective fields of work.Zabed Amin- Deputy Managing Director & COO & CAMLCO, Feroze Alam- SEVP & Head of RAMD & LAW, Sabirul Islam Chowdhury- Principal of Padma Bank Training Institute, ASM Asadul Islam- SEVP & Head of International Department and Rashedul Karim- VP & Deputy Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer was also present at the occasion.