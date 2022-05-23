10pc instant cashback on bKash payment in Daraz

Customers can now enjoy 10%, up to BDT 200 instant cashback on shopping from country's popular online marketplace Daraz through bKash payment.

Cashback limit on each transaction is BDT 100. To avail the offer, a customer has to make minimum payment of BDT 500 through bKash. Started on May 18, the offer will be available till May 28, 2022, says a press release.

Customers can buy an array of products including clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on from Daraz. They will get the cashback on bKash payment while buying all products from Daraz. More details of the offer will be available at the bKash Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/bkashlimited/.

To make payment, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting product in Daraz. With entering bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once added, customers can do shopping whenever they want, using bKash PIN only.

Now, customers can buy their desired products and services through bKash payment at more than 270,000 small and large online-offline merchants including Daraz across the country. Cashless payment at the merchant points by scanning QR code through bKash app has brought additional convenience to the customers.





