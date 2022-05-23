Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi airline hails first flight with all-female crew

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RIYADH, May 22: An airline in Saudi Arabia has completed the country's first flight with an all-female crew, officials said Saturday, framing it as a milestone for women's empowerment in the conservative kingdom.
The flight operated by flyadeal, budget subsidiary of flag carrier Saudia, was from the capital Riyadh to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday, flyadeal spokesman Emad Iskandarani said.
The "majority" of the seven-member crew were Saudi women, including the first officer, but not the captain, who was a foreign woman, Iskandarani said.
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, which confirmed flyadeal's announcement Saturday, has touted expanding roles for women in the aviation sector in recent years.
In 2019, the authority announced the first flight with a female Saudi co-pilot.
Saudi officials are trying to engineer a rapid expansion of the aviation sector that would turn the kingdom into a global travel hub.
Goals include more than tripling annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade, drawing $100 billion in investments to the sector by 2030, establishing a new national flag carrier, constructing a new "mega airport" in Riyadh and moving up to five million tonnes of cargo each year.
Yet industry analysts question whether Saudi-based airlines will be able to compete against established regional heavyweights such as Emirates and Qatar Airways.
The kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has overseen reforms including lifting a decades-long ban on women driving and the easing of so-called "guardianship" rules that give men arbitrary authority over female relatives.
But these have coincided with a crackdown on dissent that has ensnared some of the very women pushing for such changes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank creates opportunity for higher education
IBBL recognized for highest agri-loan disbursement
EBL arranges AML and TBML confce for employees
Padma Bank holds Anti-Money Laundering, CFT courses
Imran again praises India for buying discounted oil
10pc instant cashback on bKash payment in Daraz
Saudi airline hails first flight with all-female crew
NRBC Bank Bank MD receiving Certificate of Appreciation given by Bangladesh Bank


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft