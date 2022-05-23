

NRBC Bank Bank MD receiving Certificate of Appreciation given by Bangladesh Bank





NRBC Bank Bank MD and CEO Golam Awlia receiving Certificate of Appreciation given by Bangladesh Bank (BB) from BB Governor Fazle Kabir while BB Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, BB Executive Director Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, BB Agricultural Department General Manager Md. Abdul Hakim, NRBC Head of Credit Risk Management Division of NRBC Bank Senior Executive Vice President Tanusree Mitra look on, at an event held on Wednesday, May 18 last. The Certificate of Appreciation' was given for the NRBC Bank's 100 per cent success in disbursing loans assigned to the bank under the special incentive refinancing scheme of Tk.5000 crore for the purpose of providing working capital in the agricultural sector.