

Oracle keen to set up academy in BD

President of Japan and Asia Pacific Region of Oracle Garrett expressed the willingness at a bilateral meeting with State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at Oracle Office in Singapore.

The company, specialized in computer hardware systems and enterprise software products, has already invested for setting up G-Cloud for e-Government Application at Tier Four Data Center in Bangabandhu High Tech City (BHTC) in suburban Gazipur in Bangladesh.

Startup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Sami Ahmed, Senior Sales Director of Oracle Cloud Platform Annie Teo and Country Director of Cloud Platform Business Arshad as well as other officials of the Oracle were present at the meeting recently.

Later, Palak met several Bangladeshis working in Oracle while top officials of Oracle lauded performance of Bangladeshi officials in the institution. -BSS





