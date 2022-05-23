Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung has recently launched its newest addition to the M series of smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

This new entrant has been power-packed with advanced specifications including exceptional durability and a muscular battery, designed for the tech-savvy individuals interested in high-intensity gaming.

The Samsung M33 5G, donning a slim and beautiful design in three colours of Blue, Green and Copper, is available at BDT 30,999, says a press release.

The new Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ensures a MONSTER Performance for gaming with Samsung Exynos 1280 5nm Octa-core processor (Dual 2.4GHz+Hexa 2.0GHz).

The processor, accompanied by awesome cooling technology - the Power Cool Technology - eliminates worries for heating issues and draining batteries. On top of that, its massive and heavy-duty 6,000mAh Battery is there for backup throughout long and intense gaming sessions.

With a long lasting 25W Fast Charging battery, the device can acquire 50% charge in only 30 minutes. The M33 5G also boasts a silky and smooth display of a 120Hz refresh rate per second, accounting for smooth scrolling and transition, faster web browsing and a smoother video and gaming experience. On the other hand, the device also comes with AI Noise Cancellation, enabling users on the other side to listen with full clarity despite a noisy background.

With hyper fast 5G support, users can stream, load and browse high-quality videos, and install and play games easily and quickly. To keep the social media game strong, this device comes with a MONSTER Quad Rear Camera setup, consisting a 50MP (f/1.8) rear Main Camera, 5MP (f/2.2) Ultra-Wide Camera, 2MP (f/2.4) Macro Camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) Depth Camera, along with an 8MP (f/2.2) Front Camera, and other attractive features like the new JN1 camera sensor.

Moreover, storing all the crystal-clear photos and videos shall no more be a hassle, thanks to the phone's 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1TB with MicroSD). RAM Plus technology on the M33 also facilitates apps to be run efficiently while optimizing memory experience. Along with the 8GB RAM, the device also supports an additional 6GB virtual RAM for extra benefits. The device combines its 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with the immersive surrounded sound of DOLBY ATMOS for a MONSTER Audio-Visual Experience.

Apart from all these amazing features, the device also comes with Secure Folder, Link to Windows and Samsung Health for a more integrated mobile experience.










