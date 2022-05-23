Video
Monday, 23 May, 2022
Stocks fall for 8th running day as DSEX hits 11-month low

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange - the bourses of the country fell for the 8th consecutive day on Sunday as the dominant small investors worried of rising commodity prices continued to sell their shares for cash.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 115.56 points or 1.84 per cent to 11 months lows to 6,142. The index eroded over 555 points in the past eight straight sessions.
The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 39.51 points to 2,277 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 21.31 points to 1,361, at the close of the trading.
Turnover was at Tk 6.79 billion, up 1.64 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 6.68 billion.
All the sectors faced selling pressures, leading to the share price erosion of more than 91 per cent of stocks. Out of 379 issues traded, 345 declined, 21 advanced and 13 issues remained unchanged.
Southeast Bank was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 702 million changing hands, closely followed by IPDC Finance, Beximco, Delta Life Insurance and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 382 points to settle at 18,057 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 229 points to 10,835.
Of the issues traded, 238 declined, 16 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city bourse traded 7.23 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 170 million.


