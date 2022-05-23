Video
Tele of 25 Valiant Freedom Fighters unveiled

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Business Desk

To commemorate the contributions of the heroic freedom fighters of the country, Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed recently unveiled a publication titled 'Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha,' (Heroes Narrate Heroics), which contains interviews of 25 such courageous freedom fighters from the Armed Forces.
The book was unveiled at a dazzling event by General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Nagad Ltd. Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, and The Daily Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday evening, says a press release.
'Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha'-edited by Tasmima Hossain and Tanvir A Mishuk, is a collection of interviews of 25 eminent freedom fighters who fought for the country in 1971 risking their lives. Senior officials for the Bangladesh Army, Nagad Ltd, and members of the Kurmitola Golf Club were present at the occasion.
The Chief of the Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed also handed over the prize to the winners of three-day long Nagad Golf Tournament 2022.
The country commemorates the contributions of individuals from all walks, during the glorious liberation war of Bangladesh with utmost respect and gratitude. To pay tribute to the war heroes, the national daily Ittefaq featured 25 freedom fighters from the armed forces and published their interviews during the month of independence in March 2022. Later, Nagad and Ittefaq have jointly taken the initiative to publish the book compiling the interviews.
Mobile financial service 'Nagad' has been inaugurated by The Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina on March 26, 2019. Apart from the introduction of numerous innovative services to accelerate the drive toward financial inclusion, this year, Nagad has undertaken several initiatives to commemorate the glorious liberation war.
Prior to this, Nagad unveiled publications titled 'Chattogram in Language Movement' and 'Joy Bangla', recognizing the contributions of 21 Language soldiers from 1952 and 50 veteran freedom fighters from 1971 respectively.


