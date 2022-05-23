Dizo Watch Pro, Wireless Power neckband launched

Two headphones and a smart watch of "Dizo - The Realme Tech brand" arrived in Bangladesh market. Specially those products has the warranty till one year. Dizo's national partner - Salextra Limited introduced those new smart gadgets to Bangladesh market.

These products are also available at different shops and online platforms. Besides, there are more 3 products also available in retail shops and online marketplaces as well, says a press release.

One of the new products is Dizo Wireless Power. It has two colors Black and Green. 11.2 mm bass boost driver, 18 hours of play in one charge, noise cancellation for calls and magnetic instant connections with IPX4 waterproof technology made this incredible wireless neckband.

It's market price will be BDT 1,699. The next is Dizo Watch Pro consist of 4.4 cm high-res touch screen, 14 days battery life, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring with GPS & GLONASS precise positioning which can be linked with realme link. It has Black and Space Blue colors. Price will be BDT 5,490. And the third one is a headphone. Its price is BDT 475. It has also Black and Green colore variant.

There are more 3 products available in Salextra. The first one is Dizo Watch-2. It has 1.69 inch bright full touch screen display. It can be used for up to 10 days on a single charge. It's price is BDT 4,699. The another one is Dizo Warless. It will last up to 17 hours continuously on a single charge. It's price is BDT 1,799. The last one is Dizo Go-Pods. It will last up to 25 hours on a single charge. It's price is BDT 4,699.









