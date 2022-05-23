Video
Biden highlights Hyundai announcement of $10b US investment

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, May 22: President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests Sunday as he wrapped up a three-day trip to South Korea, first showcasing Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in the United States and later mingling with troops at a nearby military base.
Biden's visit to Osan Air Base, where thousands of US and South Korean service members work side by side to monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat, was his final stop before continuing to Japan.
"You are the front line, right here in this room," the president said in a command center with maps of the Korean Peninsula projected across screens on a wall.
It was a day that brought together two key messages that Biden is trying to project during his first trip to Asia as president. At a time of high inflation and simmering dissatisfaction at home, Biden emphasized his global mission to strengthen the
American economy by convincing foreign companies like Hyundai to launch new operations in the United States. And he wanted to demonstrate solidarity with nervous Asian allies who live in the shadow of North Korea's nuclear weapons and grew skeptical of US security commitments while President Donald Trump was in office. Earlier Sunday, Biden brushed aside questions about any possible provocation by North Korea, such as testing a nuclear weapon or ballistic missile during his trip, saying, "We are prepared for anything North Korea does."
Asked if he had a message for the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, Biden offered a clipped response: "Hello. Period." It was another sharp departure from Trump, who once said he "fell in love" with Kim.
Biden's first appearance of the day was alongside Hyundai chief executive Eusiun Chung to highlight the company's expanded investment in the United States, including $5.5 billion for an electric vehicle and battery factory in Georgia.    -AP


