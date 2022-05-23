

ICMAB hold talks on role of Rotary in BD development

Organized by Rotary Bangladesh the discussion was held on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Military Museum, Vijay Sarani at the initiative of Rotary Gulshan Tigers.

Former Chief Whip Principal Abdus Shahid MP, Former Education Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan, Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain, Eminent Economist Dr Ashikur Rahman, Bella Chief Executive Rizwana Hasan, Universal Medical College Chairman Dr Priti Chakraborty and Water Aid Country Director Hasin Jahan were present at the discussion. Professor Ferdous Rubayet conducted the programme.

A round table discussed various issues related to the development of Bangladesh in the last 50 years. Numerous Rotary members from different Rotary clubs were participated in programme.







