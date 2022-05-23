Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292

WASHINGTON, May 22: The United States and South Korea have agreed to work more closely on crucial trade and supply-chain issues, the US Commerce Department announced Saturday.
Establishing a US-Korea Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue, the statement said, would "foster increased collaboration and strengthen the international competitiveness of US and Korean industry."
The announcement, which offered little detail about the scope or workings of the new group, followed a roundtable meeting including prominent executives from
both countries and led by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Korean counterpart Lee Chang-Yang.
The US delegation is accompanying President Joe Biden on a five-day trip to Korea and Japan meant to reconfirm a US-Asian economic partnership that was strained under former president Donald Trump.
The US statement said the two countries recognized that closer cooperation on "semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries for electric vehicles, fuel cell and solar technology, and the digital economy will continue to transform our societies and drive our shared economic prosperity."
Roughly 75 percent of the world's semiconductor chips are produced in East Asia, and supply-chain issues, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in severe shortages affecting major buyers including the US auto industry.
The US and South Korea are important trade and investment partners. Korea is the sixth-largest US trading partner, and the US is Korea's second-largest source of foreign direct investment.
The Korean business executives who took part in Saturday's meeting included leaders of Hyundai Motor Group, LG, Lotte Group, Naver, OCI, Samsung and SK Group; the US companies represented included Applied Materials, Bloom Energy, GM Korea, Google, Lam Research, Qualcomm, Corning and GE.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank creates opportunity for higher education
IBBL recognized for highest agri-loan disbursement
EBL arranges AML and TBML confce for employees
Padma Bank holds Anti-Money Laundering, CFT courses
Imran again praises India for buying discounted oil
10pc instant cashback on bKash payment in Daraz
Saudi airline hails first flight with all-female crew
NRBC Bank Bank MD receiving Certificate of Appreciation given by Bangladesh Bank


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft