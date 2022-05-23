

Inflation, supply crisis to be addressed in next budget

They said production disruptions, supply hindrances, and economic problems related to increasing import costs will have to be identified in the next budget and response need to found.

Speakers at a 'Business Post' roundtable on 'Economic Challenge and the Upcoming Budget for FY23' made the observations at the event held at 'Business Post' auditorium in the city on Saturday.

Besides, internal economic capacity will have to be increased to face the global economic pressure. At a time, increasing government and private investment, creating employment opportunities, and boosting the social safety net along with other facilities need to be addressed in the upcoming budget.

A B Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance adviser, caretaker government, was present as the chief guest. The Business Post Editor Mohammad Golam Sarwar presided over while its Executive Editor Nazmul Ahsan moderated.

Mirza Azizul Islam said, "The main challenge is to control the inflation. The global unstable situation is the source of present inflation. The fuel prices have soared due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"While inflation soars because of global reasons, it would not be resisted by internal policy. In this case, the next budget should focus on how much safety they can provide to the affected people. For this, social safety might be increased in the next budget."

He said, every year, the size of the budget becomes small in the revised budget. The capacity of expenditure should be increased as Bangladesh spends the lowest in South Asia.

Mirza Azizul also raised the question about the size and number of the budget.

The senior economist said the amount of expenditure will decrease if revenue does not increase. The tax-GDP ratio in Nepal and India is 22 percent while 15 percent in Pakistan. It should be increased by 10 percent ratio in Bangladesh.

The government gives pressure on those who submit tax returns regularly although half of the total TIN (Tax Identification Number) holders do not submit a tax return. It should also be investigated, he added.

Mirza Azizul said at present the unemployment rate is more among the educated people. The upcoming budget should address the issue because the investment in the private sector remained stagnant in the last decade. In this case, funding and capital market problems should also be resolved.

Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Khondokar Golam Muazzem said the supply chain has been disrupted during the post-Covid period. At the same time, expenditure also increased. The economic impact is prevailing in the country for the hike of fuel price due to the Russian-Ukraine war.

At present, the challenge is the 'balance of payment'. Export increased but the cost of imports is higher than the export. Only remittance and foreign loans can level this ratio. The foreign exchange market will remain unstable in the upcoming days. The central bank should take logical measures to stabilize the money market. The price of dollar is higher in the kerb market. If the central bank does not take action in this regard, remittance through hundi will increase. he added.

Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid also spoke on the occasion. -UNB









