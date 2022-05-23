Video
Three-day tourism fair begins in city on June 2

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 333
Business Correspondent

The 3-day Dhaka Travel Mart-2022 will be held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka from June 2 to 4, 2022, and will be participated by airlines, hotels, resorts, tour operators and various other tourism and travel related service providers from home and abroad.
Largest private sector airline in Bangladesh US-Bangla Airlines will join the tourism extravaganza as the Co-sponsor.  Premier travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor is the organizer of the event.
MoUs to this effect were signed among the sponsoring organizations and the Bangladesh Monitor, at a simple ceremony held Saturday, May 21 at the corporate head office of the US-Bangla Airlines in Dhaka.
Mohammed Abdullah Al  Mamun, Managing Director of  US-Bangla Airlines, Nisha Tasnim Shaikh,  General Manager and  Head of Operations, Triplover Limited and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor signed the MoUs for their respective sides.
Kazi Wahidul Alam said on this occasion that "Following the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic on travel and tourism sector during the last two years, the forthcoming Dhaka Travel Mart is expected to accelerate recovery of the industry."
He thanked Triplover and US-Bangla Airlines for joining their hands with the Bangladesh Monitor in organising the DTM-2022 as the sponsors and hoped the partnership would go a long way in harnessing country's tourism potentials.
Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines Abdullah Al-Mamun praised Bangladesh Monitor for their decision to host the Dhaka Travel Mart at a time, when it is needed the most and hoped that this would create a great opportunity to showcase both the domestic and foreign tourism products to discerning tourists of the country after a long gap.


