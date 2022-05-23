Gold price rises to record high at Tk 82,464 per bhori

Jewellers on Saturday raised the price of gold by Tk 4,199 a bhori (11.66 grams) to a record high at Tk 82,464 per bhori with effect from Sunday.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Samity (BAJUS) in a press release on Saturday said that the price of gold increased in both international and local markets due to an appreciation of the value of dollar and some other currencies.

With the latest hike, the country's jewellers increased the price of the precious metal by Tk 5,948 a bhori in the past four days.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Samity on May 17 increased the price of gold by Tk 1,750 a bhori to Tk 78,265 a bhori.

Earlier, the price of gold stood was at Tk 79,315 a bhori in the local market as on March 9.

According to BAJUS, the price of 22-karat gold has increased to Tk 82,464 a bhori from Tk 78,265 a bhori while the price of 21-karat gold has increased to Tk 78,732 a bhori from Tk 74,708 a bhori and the price of 18-karat gold has increased to Tk 67,534 a bhori from Tk 64,035 a bhori.

The price of traditional gold has been set at Tk 56,220 a bhori from Tk 53,362 a bhori, the release said.













