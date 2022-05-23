NBR merges dual VAT rates for lifesaving medicines

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has re-fixed the value added tax (VAT) on medicines to merge dual taxation issues to make life saving drugs cheaper.

Prices of medicines have registered a rise on many occasions, generating criticism of the drug-makers from different corners, including public-health campaigners and sufferers.

Sources said that the NBR amended the VAT method following the request of the pharmaceutical companies as they have to pay the tax at two stages to add up to medicine prices.

The pharmaceutical companies have to pay higher VAT than the payable amount under the VAT law due to "faulty calculation method in the VAT law" from 2019, officials said.

The VAT wing issued an order on Tuesday with the amendments which would also help keep drug prices low at consumer level, they added.

Due to the alleged anomalies in VAT laws, the pharmaceutical companies were complaining of decline in their trade returns after VAT calculations.

As per the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act 2012, pharmaceuticals are subject to paying 17.4 percent VAT in total, inclusive of that at production and trading stages.

The highest rate of VAT in Bangladesh is currently 15 percent although many sectors are paying beyond that.

Insiders of Pharmaceutical industry say they are not willing to negotiate or pursue this issue as it is mutually settled.

In the latest order, the VAT wing has clarified that deduction of VAT at source would not be applicable at the time of supply of medicine to any company from depot or warehouse as pharmaceutical companies pay entire VAT at production and business stages.













