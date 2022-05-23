Foreign exchange reserves rally past $42.21 billion

Video
Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 348

Foreign currency reserves at Bangladesh have slightly improved at $42.21 billion on May 16, which was at $41.92 billion on May 10 and enough to cover six months imports bills.
A slight dip below the $42 billion mark recently was enough to cause concern as the economy showed signs of sluggishness with impact from slows down in inward remittances and skyrocketing inflation.
The central bank and the economists hold the view that the decline of COVID-19 cases was met with a global price hike of commodities while the Russia-Ukraine war caused the supply and delivery costs to go up.
As a result, the demand for US dollars rose and the taka, like many other world currencies began losing value.
Bangladesh had a record level of $48.02 billion in August last year, sufficient to pay import bills for up to one year, but a steady decline has brought it down to much lower now.
To stabilise an already dwindling economy and a currency market, a phenomenon some economists are calling "crisis at both ends", the central bank has devalued the taka against the US dollar last week, for the third time in two months.
The US dollar exchange rate for interbank transactions was revised down by Tk 0.80 to Tk 87.5, but several banks hiked dollar prices to around Tk 92-94 amid heightened demand.
The central bank has also toughened its policy for importing luxury and non-essential items like sports-utility vehicles, washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators.
It had ordered the banks in April to keep the cash margin at 25 percent for letters of credit to import the non-essential products after the country's trade deficit kept
Simultaneously, the government has also taken several measures- like putting a bar on civil servants' foreign tours and pausing the development of projects that require a large number of imported materials.
Besides, the government has offered expatriate Bangladeshis to invest unlimited amounts of money in the dollar bond. But since the government needs to pay the interest in dollars, it has lowered the interest rate to reduce the dollars going out of the country.
All these measures were evidently not enough to calm an edgy currency market, as the value of the US currency last week shot up further past the Tk 100 mark, the highest in Bangladesh's history.
The government aims to keep inflation within 5.3 percent this fiscal, but it rose to 6.22 percent at the end of March, according to official data. Some economists posited the rate has been much higher.
The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, does not agree with Bangladesh Bank on how it reports its dollar reserve.
In an assessment last year, when the reserve was at $44 billion by end of last fiscal, the IMF said the central bank overstated its foreign exchange reserves by $7.2 billion through the inclusion of non-reserve assets to an inflated foreign reserve.    -bdnews24.com


