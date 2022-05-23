BEA proposes Tk 20.5trn alternative budget

Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), a platform for economists proposed a Tk20.5 trillion alternative national budget for the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23) at its office on Sunday.

In the proposal of the budget, the association recommended forming two separate ministries - public transport and research, and innovation and development.

The BEA President Abul Barkat, while proposing the budget said, "Bangladesh may slip to the red category from its current green when the country would start debt servicing for 4-5 mega-projects altogether in 2027-28."

He added that the situation might worsen in 2032 as repayment of foreign loans taken for mega-projects may weigh down after ten years and suggested that the government needs to focus on its revenue base.

According to the association, the alternative budget is 3.4 times bigger than the government budget. It noted 338 recommendations to phase out inequalities in income, wealth, health and education.

Abul Barkat said Bangladesh has now become a country of acute income inequality. The main goal of the upcoming budget should be minimizing inequality and creating decent jobs.

Barkat, who was the chairman of Janata Bank, said health and education inequalities are also rising apart from burgeoning inequalities in income and wealth. Meanwhile, the pandemic has doubled the number of the poor.

"Reducing inequality should be the main goal for the next five budgets," he added. The Economic Association president said fundamental structural changes have to be carried out to income and expenditure to this end.

"Secondly, tax burden must not be imposed on the marginal, poor, lower-middle and middle-income people in the budget. There should be focus on social safety and human resource development too." On rising commodity prices, he said inflation should be kept between 5 to 6 per cent.

"We must create new jobs and ensure fair prices to the producers, while food inflation must not be allowed to get out of hand in any circumstance."

In the alternative budget, the association proposed a number of solutions leaning to political policymaking for several economic challenges such as boosting revenue collection, managing budget deficit, stopping money laundering and widening the social safety net.

The alternative budget incorporates a Tk18.7 trillion revenue collection, which amounts to 92% of the budget.

"In the proposed budget, direct tax amounts to 77 per cent of the internal source income, while the remaining will come from indirect taxes. The budget deficit is 7 per cent, which is much less than the current budget deficit of the government. There is no need for foreign loans or loans from local banks." Barkat said that revenue boosting challenges are economic problem with political solutions. He added, "We have recommended the government to emphasize direct tax as indirect taxes fuel inequalities. We have also proposed to keep the marginalized out of the tax net in the next few years."











