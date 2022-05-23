Bangabandhu tunnel approach road to be completed by December

CHATTOGRAM, May 22: The construction works of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel connecting road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore are expected to be completed by December next.

Suman Singha Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department told the Daily Observer that over 45 per cent works of the project have so far been completed.

He hoped that the works would be completed by December next, the deadline for the project.

Meanwhile, the works of the project began in January 14 in 2021. Singha said that the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) had approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel connecting road on December 2 in 2020. The appointed contractor is National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on February 18 in 2020. The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore. Suman Singha said, if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022. But due to delay in land acquisition hampered the progress of the project. For this reason, the deadline has now been extended to December next.

If the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel. Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.













