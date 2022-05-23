Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu tunnel approach road to be completed by December

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 22: The construction works of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel connecting road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore are expected to be completed by December next.
Suman Singha Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department told the Daily Observer that over 45 per cent works of the project have so far been completed.
He hoped that the works would be completed by December next, the deadline for the project.
Meanwhile, the works of the project began in January 14 in 2021. Singha said that the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) had approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel connecting road on December 2 in 2020. The appointed contractor is National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture.
Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on February 18 in 2020. The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore. Suman Singha said, if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022. But due to delay in land acquisition hampered the progress of the project. For this reason, the deadline has now been extended to December next.
If the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.  Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction.  Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with   Chattogram port.  Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy giants’ climate commitment questioned
BEA proposes Tk 20.5trn alternative budget
Bangabandhu tunnel approach road to be completed by December
Biden says ‘Hello’ to N Korea’s Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
Three throat slit bodies of mother, children found in Belabo
BNP will revoke DSA,  if returns to power: Fakhrul
BNP will have to join polls under existing system: Quader
Hasina greets her new Korean counterpart


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft