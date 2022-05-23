Three throat slit bodies of mother, children found in Belabo

NARSINGDI, May 22: The bodies of a mother and her two children have been found with their throats slit open in their house in Babla village of the district's Belabo upazila on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum, 36, her son Rabbi Sheikh,12, and daughter Rakiba Sheikh,7. Rahima used to live with her two children in the house as her husband works as a painter in Kishoreganj.

Neighbours said as no one came out of their house for a long time they knocked the door in the morning on Sunday. Getting no response, they broke the fence of their house and found their bodies lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Rahima's husband Gias Uddin Sheikh suspected they were killed following previous enmity over a piece of land.

Safayet Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Belabo Police Station, said locals informed the matter to police after finding them dead in the morning.

"The bodies have been sent for autopsy. An investigation will start soon to identify the killers," said the OC. A motive has yet to be established for the killings, he said.











