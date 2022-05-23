Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Three throat slit bodies of mother, children found in Belabo

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, May 22: The bodies of a mother and her two children have been found with their throats slit open in their house in Babla village of the district's Belabo upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum, 36, her son Rabbi Sheikh,12, and daughter Rakiba Sheikh,7.  Rahima used to live with her two children in the house as her husband works as a painter in Kishoreganj.
Neighbours said as no one came out of their house for a long time they knocked the door in the morning on Sunday. Getting no response, they broke the fence of their house and found their bodies lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
Rahima's husband Gias Uddin Sheikh suspected they were killed following previous enmity over a piece of land.
Safayet Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Belabo Police Station, said locals informed the matter to police after finding them dead in the morning.
"The bodies have been sent for autopsy. An investigation will start soon to identify the killers," said the OC. A motive has yet to be established for the killings, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy giants’ climate commitment questioned
BEA proposes Tk 20.5trn alternative budget
Bangabandhu tunnel approach road to be completed by December
Biden says ‘Hello’ to N Korea’s Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
Three throat slit bodies of mother, children found in Belabo
BNP will revoke DSA,  if returns to power: Fakhrul
BNP will have to join polls under existing system: Quader
Hasina greets her new Korean counterpart


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft