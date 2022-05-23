Hasina greets her new Korean counterpart

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets to Han Duck-soo, the newly appointed Korean Premier on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea on Sunday.

In a felicitation letter to newly appointed Korean premier, the Prime Minister said, "I, on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, extended warmest greetings and heartiest felicitations to Han Duck-soo on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea".

The premier said Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea enjoy excellent bilateral relations based on shared values, mutual respect and common aspirations.

"Our relationship experienced tremendous growth in depth and dimensions over time", Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Press Wing's press release quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

She hoped that the bonds of friendship, understanding and cooperation that so happily exist between the two friendly countries will be further strengthened during Han Duck-soo's term in office.

Mentioning the Republic of Korea as a key economic and development partner of Bangladesh, she said, "In recent years, our bilateral trade and investments have witnessed a substantial expansion leading to an enhanced presence of Korean companies and entities in Bangladesh."











