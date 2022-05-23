Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasina greets her new Korean counterpart

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 341
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets to Han Duck-soo, the newly appointed Korean Premier on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea on Sunday.
In a felicitation letter to newly appointed Korean premier, the Prime Minister said, "I, on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, extended warmest greetings and heartiest felicitations to Han Duck-soo on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea".
The premier said Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea enjoy excellent bilateral relations based on shared values, mutual respect and common aspirations.
"Our relationship experienced tremendous growth in depth and dimensions over time", Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Press Wing's press release quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.
She hoped that the bonds of friendship, understanding and cooperation that so happily exist between the two friendly countries will be further strengthened during Han Duck-soo's term in office.
Mentioning the Republic of Korea as a key economic and development partner of Bangladesh, she said, "In recent years, our bilateral trade and investments have witnessed a substantial expansion leading to an enhanced presence of Korean companies and entities in Bangladesh."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy giants’ climate commitment questioned
BEA proposes Tk 20.5trn alternative budget
Bangabandhu tunnel approach road to be completed by December
Biden says ‘Hello’ to N Korea’s Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
Three throat slit bodies of mother, children found in Belabo
BNP will revoke DSA,  if returns to power: Fakhrul
BNP will have to join polls under existing system: Quader
Hasina greets her new Korean counterpart


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft