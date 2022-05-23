Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Save rivers, environment to protect biodiversity: Green activists

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Green activists on Saturday called upon the government to take concerted efforts to protect the rivers which are regarded as the lifeline of the biodiversity and the people.
They have also emphasized on the phase out of using chemical fertilizers and various pesticides applied in the agriculture and moving towards the introduction of inorganic fertilizers.
They made the urge at a human chain formed by the Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon on the occasion of the World Biodiversity Day in front of the National Museum in the capital.
The human chain was addressed by among others Senior Vice-president Aminul Huq Tutul, former director general of Bangladesh River Research Institute Dr Lutfor Rahman, Dhaka City President Anisur Rahman Khan and Dhaka District President Mujibur Rahman.
Thanking the High Court for terming the river as 'living being', Anisur Rahman Khan said, "The rivers are the lifeline of the country to prevent it from desertification. Bridges are constructed over rivers but the channel becomes narrower for short bridges. It should be removed."
Expressing concern of human and animal lives, he said, "Indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides are posing serious health hazards and responsible for the loss of biodiversity. Use of such elements should be phased out and introduce organic materials for agricultural produce."
"The country's development will be of no use if people's lives are not protected," he noted.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save rivers, environment to protect biodiversity: Green activists
Rangpur Hi-Tech Park in the offing
Marriage among barriers for women
Birthday wishes pour in as Radwan Mujib turns 42
CUET VC Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam
Rehabilitation fetches pleasant to obstetric fistula patients
Inauguraion of a week-long food festival titled 'Silk Road
Alumni of JU Marketing Department formed


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft