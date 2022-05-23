Save rivers, environment to protect biodiversity: Green activists

Green activists on Saturday called upon the government to take concerted efforts to protect the rivers which are regarded as the lifeline of the biodiversity and the people.

They have also emphasized on the phase out of using chemical fertilizers and various pesticides applied in the agriculture and moving towards the introduction of inorganic fertilizers.

They made the urge at a human chain formed by the Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon on the occasion of the World Biodiversity Day in front of the National Museum in the capital.

The human chain was addressed by among others Senior Vice-president Aminul Huq Tutul, former director general of Bangladesh River Research Institute Dr Lutfor Rahman, Dhaka City President Anisur Rahman Khan and Dhaka District President Mujibur Rahman.

Thanking the High Court for terming the river as 'living being', Anisur Rahman Khan said, "The rivers are the lifeline of the country to prevent it from desertification. Bridges are constructed over rivers but the channel becomes narrower for short bridges. It should be removed."

Expressing concern of human and animal lives, he said, "Indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides are posing serious health hazards and responsible for the loss of biodiversity. Use of such elements should be phased out and introduce organic materials for agricultural produce."

"The country's development will be of no use if people's lives are not protected," he noted.