

Rangpur Hi-Tech Park in the offing

Sources said the recruitment processes have already been completed. However, the farmers who owned the land have not yet got compensation.

The Rangpur district administration allotted about 9 acres of khas land at khalishakuri in ward no 9 of Rangpur city for the implementation of the park. Due to the complexity of land acquisition on the approach road, its activities were stalled for long.

A letter signed by Deputy Secretary of the Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry Sirat Mahmuda, was sent to the Rangpur Deputy Commissioner on July 26 in 2021 asking the DC to acquire another 2 acres and 18 per cent land as there had been no approach road to the park.

A piece of 8.59 acres of land In the Khalishakuri area have been acquired for the high-tech park which is surrounded by pillars and barbed wire fences.

About 45 people have already been recruited for the project. Many of them are now staying in this area. A young man Md Ratan Sarkar said, "I have appointed as an office assistant two months ago."

Mosaddek Hossain, a local youth said, "I have heard that it will be inaugurated this month, it is a matter of joy that there will be a high-tech park in our area, he added. Many people are cutting the ripe paddy of the season. A signboard containing project information has been hung on the road next to the acquired land.

According to the design of the park, one of the three buildings will be a 6-storey multitenant building made of steel structure. Hosne Ara Begum, director of the high-tech authority's management committee, who visited the project site in August 2019, told reporters that the project was being carried out with the help of the Indian government. We sent all the documents to Exim Bank of India. From there it was shifted to the Indian High Commission. Project work has slowed down due to these processes. The deadline of the project was June 2020, she added.

Abu Kalam Farid-ul-Islam, Dean of Architect and Engineering Faculty of Begum Rokeya University said if the high-tech park is implemented, the students and youth of the region will get job opportunities.

The government approved the establishment of 12 IT and hi-tech parks in different districts at a cost of Tk 1,796.40 crore on April 25 in 2017 to move closer to a digital economy.

