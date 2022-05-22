‘Syndicate’ blamed for controlling manpower export to Malaysia

Leaders of the BAIRA Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance on Saturday claimed that a syndicate of only 25 international recruiting agencies is now authorized in sending manpower to Malaysian labour market creating artificial threat on the manpower sector as well as inward remittance inflow in the country.

They urged the government for undertaking holistic approaches to boost manpower export as well as save the positive image of the ruling government led by the legendary Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through eradicating the syndicate system.

They made the urge at a round table meeting organized at a city hotel to stop unethical and endless journey of the syndicate in exporting manpower to Malaysia market.

Addressing as chief guest, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Chairman Barrister Anisul

Islam Mahmud urged the stakeholders of the manpower agencies to be united for protecting their future interest.

Country's inward remittance inflow is playing the impact oriented contribution for maintaining steady growth and holding a moderate and satisfactory level of foreign exchange reserve in the country.

"The government is sincerely working to boost manpower export for gaining a vibrant and sustainable economy. If you are involving to contradict with yourself, ultimately, it will hamper the growth of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, AK Azad, former President of FBCCI expressed his concern to witness the active role of the syndicate because higher remittance is very crucial for attaining sustainable and inclusive growth of the country.

He demanded for ensuring transparency and accountability in exporting manpower to Malaysia to reduce the migration cost of the workers.

M S Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of Centre for NRB also recommended the government for cancelling the syndicate system in exporting manpower to Malaysia as well as keeping the labour market open for all the valid recruiting agents. "If we do not protect the interest of the workers, ultimately it will put an adverse impact on the economy of the country", he added.

He laid emphasis for undertaking an inclusive policy to ensure the legal rights of the authorized manpower agencies to send manpower to the said country.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, former Secretary General of BIARA was the moderator of the meeting where claimed that the higher officials of both countries are involved with widespread corruption to gain vested interest.

Now, the syndicate members are authorized by Malaysian government to send manpower from Bangladesh, he said adding that the syndicate members are charging higher money from the poor people of the country.

"The syndicate members are charging extra money from the job seekers. It was supposed to pay Tk 37,000 for migration charge, but the syndicate members took almost Tk 4lac from each migrant worker", he also claimed.

Due to lack of the electoral body, the syndicate members are looting the huge chunk of money from the job seekers in the overseas market, he added.

He urged all members of BAIRA to hold a general election to protect their interest and to boost manpower sector in a fair manner.

Currently, 1.25crore expatriates are working in overseas countries and they are sending their hard earned money in the name of remittance inflow in the country. The contribution of the manpower sector is above 12 percent to country's gross domestic product (GDP).

He also expressed his dissatisfaction and deep concern over the syndicate based manpower export system to Malaysia while demanding for amending the manpower export law to ensure fair policy in exporting manpower to Malaysia.