Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:16 AM
Home Front Page

Heavy flowing Padma, Jamuna disrupt ferry service

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

The sudden rise in water levels in the Padma and the Jamuna rivers has disrupted ferry traffic on the Daulatdia and Paturia
waterways in Rajbari and Manikganj.
Due to abnormal rise of water level, Paturia ferry ghat no 1 and Daulatdia ferry ghat no 8 has been closed since 12:30pm on Saturday. Total 18 ferries are running in this route out of 21. Besides, ferry plying was suspended from 5:00am to 6:00am on Saturday morning due to stormy wind.
Earlier on Friday, the pontoon at Daulatdia's 3rd, 4th and 5th ghats sank due to rising water. After trying all day, BIWTA authorities activated Ghat Three in the evening.
Around 11:00am on Saturday, it was seen that some parts of the pontoon of ferry ghat no 8 have been submerged due to rising water level in the Padma. However, freight trucks and small vehicles were getting on the ferry with that pontoon at risk. Meanwhile, there was a serial of freight trucks from Zero Point of Ghat to Goaland Fire Service on Dhaka-Khulna Highway. There was a serial of passenger buses in an area of one kilometer.
According to our correspondents, due to the abnormal rise of water in the river and shortage of ferries, long traffic jams have been created on the highways in both the ghats.
According to the Water Development Board, the water level of Padma has increased by 48 cm at Daulatdia Point in the last 24 hours.
Khaled Newaz, DGM, BIWTC Aricha office, said the river water has been rising for the past few days. On Thursday night, the pontoons of ghats 1, 4 and 5 out of 5 ghats were submerged in water. Thousands of vehicles are waiting at both Paturia and Daulatdia ports due to severe ferry traffic. Ghats no 4 and 5 were repaired on Friday afternoon but ghat no 1 is not been repaired yet.
"At present there is no pressure of passenger buses and small vehicles at Paturia ferry terminal but there are more than four hundred freight trucks waiting on the shore. Trucks used to pass through ghat no 1 with two dump ferries. That is why the two ferries have been put down. Vehicles are being crossed by 18 ferries of the fleet. Ghat no 1 will be repaired as soon as possible to make it suitable for vehicular crossing, he added.
Meanwhile, water level of the Jamuna River is increasing day by day in Sirajganj due to rain and downpour. At the same time new areas are being flooded. By Saturday afternoon, the water level in the Town Protecting Dam area had risen by 24 cm. The locals are terrified about this. However, water was still flowing below the danger level.
Hasanur Rahman, Water Level Determiner of Sirajganj Water Development Board, said, "The danger level of water in Shahar Raksha (Town Protecting) Dam area is 13.35 cm. But, 12.17 cm was recorded on Saturday afternoon. In the last 12 hours, the water level has risen by 24 cm and is flowing 1.19 cm below the danger level."
Shafiqul Islam, Executive Engineer of the Sirajganj Water Development Board, said, "The low-lying areas were being flooded due to rising water levels in the Jamuna river. River erosion has occurred in some places. However, sandbags are being thrown to prevent erosion."


