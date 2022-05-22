Flood situation improves in Sylhet, worsens in Sunamganj, Netrokona



Although the overall flood situation has improved in Sylhet city many villages and roads of surrounding areas remain under water. This photo was taken on Saturday from Baliakandi village in Khadim Nagar Upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At the same time, some low-lying places of Sirajganj and Manikganj districts are being flooded entering upstream water in the Jamuna river. Though most of the rivers in the area have been flowing below the danger levels, water level has been increasing every day.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Saturday stated that the water level of the Ganges and Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in rising trend and it may continue in next 24 hours while the rising trend of the Padma River may continue in next 48 hours.

The numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies said that there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country along with adjoining Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Tripura in next 24 hours.

It said that the Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers of the northern region of Bangladesh are in steady state and may continue in next 24 hours. Except the Surma-Kushiyara, major rivers of the north-eastern region in the upper Meghna basin are in rising and which may continue in next 24 hours and may rise rapidly at times at some places.

It forecasts that the flood situation at some places of Sylhet district may slightly improve while it may slightly

deteriorate at some low lying places of Sunamganj and Netrokona districts in the north-eastern region in next 24 hours.

Quoting the Bangladesh Water Development Board officials, Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that the people of Sylhet will have to stay underwater for at least five more days. Normalcy in Sylhet city will return to its previous state after the flood waters start decreasing continuously.

However, BWDB has taken steps to save the people from becoming victims of such floods, SM Shahidul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer (Civil) of North-East of Sylhet of the BWDB stated on Saturday.

"Currently, the floodwater is receding," he said, adding, "As a result, the flood situation is not likely to increase in Sylhet. In this situation, people of Sylhet will have to stay underwater for five more days. We are building new dams where the dams have broken in the floods."

Shahidul said, "The rivers and canals in Sylhet are being dredged. We are surveying the rivers for dredging. Even if the course of Surma in Sylhet is right, it will have to be dredged. A new project is being undertaken for this purpose. Though the DPP has not yet been prepared, feasibility study is underway."

According to the Sylhet administration statement, at least 656 km of 153 roads in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been submerged due to early floods. Communication with the internal and district headquarters of several upazilas of the two districts is closed. At least 20 lakh people in the two districts are in dire straits.

However, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) have not been able to determine the extent of damage as the roads have been submerged so far.

On the other hand, in the flood-hit area of Kompaniganj in Sylhet, there was a scuffle between the relief hopefuls and clashes with the police. The incident took place during the relief distribution programme at Thana Bazar Point of Companiganj Upazila Parishad at Saturday morning.











