Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Flood situation improves in Sylhet, worsens in Sunamganj, Netrokona

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

Although the overall flood situation has improved in Sylhet city many villages and roads of surrounding areas remain under water. This photo was taken on Saturday from Baliakandi village in Khadim Nagar Upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Although the overall flood situation has improved in Sylhet city many villages and roads of surrounding areas remain under water. This photo was taken on Saturday from Baliakandi village in Khadim Nagar Upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The flood situation in Sylhet has been imporving as water from different places started receding while the situation is deteriorating at several places in Sunamganj and Netrokona as new low-lying places have been flooding entering water.
At the same time, some low-lying places of Sirajganj and Manikganj districts are being flooded entering upstream water in the Jamuna river. Though most of the rivers in the area have been flowing below the danger levels, water level has been increasing every day.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Saturday stated that the water level of the Ganges and Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in rising trend and it may continue in next 24 hours while the rising trend of the Padma River may continue in next 48 hours.
The numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies said that there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country along with adjoining Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Tripura in next 24 hours.
It said that the Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers of the northern region of Bangladesh are in steady state and may continue in next 24 hours. Except the Surma-Kushiyara, major rivers of the north-eastern region in the upper Meghna basin are in rising and which may continue in next 24 hours and may rise rapidly at times at some places.
It forecasts that the flood situation at some places of Sylhet district may slightly improve while it may slightly
deteriorate at some low lying places of Sunamganj and Netrokona districts in the north-eastern region in next 24 hours.
Quoting the Bangladesh Water Development Board officials, Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that the people of Sylhet will have to stay underwater for at least five more days. Normalcy in Sylhet city will return to its previous state after the flood waters start decreasing continuously.
However, BWDB has taken steps to save the people from becoming victims of such floods, SM Shahidul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer (Civil) of North-East of Sylhet of the BWDB stated on Saturday.
"Currently, the floodwater is receding," he said, adding, "As a result, the flood situation is not likely to increase in Sylhet. In this situation, people of Sylhet will have to stay underwater for five more days. We are building new dams where the dams have broken in the floods."
Shahidul said, "The rivers and canals in Sylhet are being dredged. We are surveying the rivers for dredging. Even if the course of Surma in Sylhet is right, it will have to be dredged. A new project is being undertaken for this purpose. Though the DPP has not yet been prepared, feasibility study is underway."
According to the Sylhet administration statement, at least 656 km of 153 roads in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been submerged due to early floods. Communication with the internal and district headquarters of several upazilas of the two districts is closed. At least 20 lakh people in the two districts are in dire straits.
However, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) have not been able to determine the extent of damage as the roads have been submerged so far.
On the other hand, in the flood-hit area of Kompaniganj in Sylhet, there was a scuffle between the relief hopefuls and clashes with the police. The incident took place during the relief distribution programme at Thana Bazar Point of Companiganj Upazila Parishad at Saturday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Syndicate’ blamed for controlling manpower export to Malaysia
India jails TikTok Ridoy, 6 others for life in rape case
4,203,516 cases lay pending with various courts for disposal
Heavy flowing Padma, Jamuna disrupt ferry service
Flood situation improves in Sylhet, worsens in Sunamganj, Netrokona
Russia halts gas exports to Finland
EU raises alarm regarding rights situation, issues of civic space
Not the right time to raise power prices, says FBCCI


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft