Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:16 AM
1 Covid death after a month

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded one Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 29,128. Some 16 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,953,204.  
The country saw the death from Covid-19 after a month as the last death was logged on April 20.
Besides, 172 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,900,747 and overall recovery rate at 97.31 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.41 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 3,927 samples.
In April, the country
reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.


