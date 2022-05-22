Video
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

LONDON, May 21: The World Health Organization was holding an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
In what Germany described as the largest-ever outbreak in Europe, cases have now been confirmed in at least five countries - the United Kingdom, Spain Portugal, Germany and Italy - as well as the United States, Canada and Australia.
First identified in monkeys, the disease typically spreads through close contact and has rarely spread outside Africa, so this series of cases has triggered concern.    -REUTERS



