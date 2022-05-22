Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

7 killed, 30 injured in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

At least seven people were killed and 30 others were injured in separate road accidents and hit by a speeding train on Moulvibazar, Naogaon, Bogura and Chattogram.
Our Moulvibazar Correspondent adds a police officer was killed and eight others were injured after a pickup van overturned at Rajnagar upazila in Moulvibazar district early Saturday. The deceased was Somiron Chandra Das, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajnagar Police Station.
Police said a pickup van, carrying policemen, turned turtle on the Sylhet-Moulvibazar regional highway in Moinar Dokan area at around 5:00am while returning to the police station after nabbing three warranted accused. Nine people were injured in the accident.
Our Naogaon Correspondent added,  a man was killed in a road accident at Atrai upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 50, a resident of Singsara village of the upazil.
Our Bogura Correspondent says two people were killed after a truck crushed a motorcycle at Kahaloo upazila in Bogura district on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Abdul, 20, and Saikat, 21.
Police said a paddy-laden truck hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction on the Naogaon-Bogura regional highway in Beerkedar Baromile area at around 8:00pm, leaving Abdul dead on the spot and Saikat critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Our Gazipur Correspondent reports three people, including a local trader, were killed after their pick-up van was hit by a speeding train at an unmanned level crossing in the Pubail area of Gazipur district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Mahsin, the trader, Midul, the pick-up van driver, and his helper Jakir Hossain.  The Dhaka-bound train crashed into the pick-up van in the morning, leaving all three occupants dead on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Iqbal Hossain of Railway Police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe
7 killed, 30 injured in road accidents
Left Democratic Alliance brings out a procession in front of the National Press Club
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to a ‘death threat’: Fakhrul
Quader hopes AL to win next general polls defying conspiracies
Rice price rising due to wrong policy despite new crop: Fakhrul
Quader urges AL men to remain united under Sheikh Hasina's leadership
Farhad, Khaleq made President, Secretary of AL Meherpur dist


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft