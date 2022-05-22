7 killed, 30 injured in road accidents

At least seven people were killed and 30 others were injured in separate road accidents and hit by a speeding train on Moulvibazar, Naogaon, Bogura and Chattogram.

Our Moulvibazar Correspondent adds a police officer was killed and eight others were injured after a pickup van overturned at Rajnagar upazila in Moulvibazar district early Saturday. The deceased was Somiron Chandra Das, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajnagar Police Station.

Police said a pickup van, carrying policemen, turned turtle on the Sylhet-Moulvibazar regional highway in Moinar Dokan area at around 5:00am while returning to the police station after nabbing three warranted accused. Nine people were injured in the accident.

Our Naogaon Correspondent added, a man was killed in a road accident at Atrai upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 50, a resident of Singsara village of the upazil.

Our Bogura Correspondent says two people were killed after a truck crushed a motorcycle at Kahaloo upazila in Bogura district on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Abdul, 20, and Saikat, 21.

Police said a paddy-laden truck hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction on the Naogaon-Bogura regional highway in Beerkedar Baromile area at around 8:00pm, leaving Abdul dead on the spot and Saikat critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Our Gazipur Correspondent reports three people, including a local trader, were killed after their pick-up van was hit by a speeding train at an unmanned level crossing in the Pubail area of Gazipur district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mahsin, the trader, Midul, the pick-up van driver, and his helper Jakir Hossain. The Dhaka-bound train crashed into the pick-up van in the morning, leaving all three occupants dead on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Iqbal Hossain of Railway Police.









