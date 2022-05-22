

Considered a pioneering journalist, Golam Rasul was elected chairman of Commonwealth Press Union's Bangladesh wing three times. He was the first member of Bangladesh Press Institute. Today (May 22) is the 16th death anniversary of Golam Rasul Mallik, a freedom fighter and veteran journalist. He was the former chief editor of the now-defunct Eastern News Agency.On the occasion, a Qurankhwani will be held at his residence on Sunday after the Asr prayers, according to a press release. His family will distribute food items among destitute and helpless people.Considered a pioneering journalist, Golam Rasul was elected chairman of Commonwealth Press Union's Bangladesh wing three times. He was the first member of Bangladesh Press Institute.