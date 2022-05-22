|
16th death anniversary of Golam Rasul
|
Today (May 22) is the 16th death anniversary of Golam Rasul Mallik, a freedom fighter and veteran journalist. He was the former chief editor of the now-defunct Eastern News Agency.
On the occasion, a Qurankhwani will be held at his residence on Sunday after the Asr prayers, according to a press release. His family will distribute food items among destitute and helpless people.
Considered a pioneering journalist, Golam Rasul was elected chairman of Commonwealth Press Union's Bangladesh wing three times. He was the first member of Bangladesh Press Institute.