

Air Chief returns home from Turkey

The Chief of Air Staff left Dhaka for Turkey on May 14 along with spouse and two entourages at the invitation of Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz.

During the visit, Air Marshal Hannan visited the mausoleum (Anitkabir) of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Founding Father of Turkey, and paid homage by laying a floral wreath, according to an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) media release on Saturday.

He also called on General Hasan Kucukakyuz where they exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests which will be beneficial for implementing future plans of BAF.

The Air Chief also visited different government and private military equipment production facilities including Turkish Aerospace Industries. It is expected that the visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for strengthening the existing cordial relationship with Turkey by expanding scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors. -UNB







