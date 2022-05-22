Killer truck claims its helper's life

A young man died after being hit by the sand-laden truck he worked for as a helper in the capital's Kadamtali area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Md. Rusel, 30, atransport worker and son of Md Abul Hossain from Manohardi upazila in Narsingdi district.

The incident took place when Rasel signalled the truck to reverseat CommissionerRoad area ofKadamtoliaround 11:45pm on Friday night. Rasel used to work as a helper of the sand-laden truck, said co-worker Shamsul.

Rasel received severe injuries when the truck backed into him. -UNB









