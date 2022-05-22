World Meditation Day observed

Under an initiative of the Quantum Foundation, the World Meditation Day-2022 was observed on Friday in Bangladesh like elsewhere in the world with a view to leading a healthy and peaceful life by practicing meditation based exercise.

The theme of this year's day was "Good people, good country, paradise Bangladesh (Valo Manush, Valo Desh, Sorgovumi Bangladesh)".

Quantum Foundation took daylong programmes including awareness documentaries, special meditations and special discussions to observe the day.

Marking the day, every branch, cell of Quantum Foundation arranged special events. In the morning, the Quantum Foundation organized a special event on the occasion of the day on Jatiya Press Club (JPC) premises here. Senior journalist and JPC member Kazi Rawnak Hossain spoke on the occasion, among others.

Meanwhile, a drawing competition for children and teenagers was organized by Quantum Foundation at Shilpakala Chitrashala in the capital at 3 pm. About 500 children and teenagers took part in the two groups in competition.

Meditation has been proved as a helpful tool to control mind and use brain positively. The mental health benefits of meditation include better focus and concentration, improved self-awareness and self-esteem, lower levels of stress and anxiety, and fostering kindness. Meditation also has benefits for one's physical health as it can improve his or her tolerance for pain and help fight substance addiction.











