Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Chattogram wakes up to waterlogged roads

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

A couple of hours of downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of Chattogram city on Saturday, making the lives of the residents miserable. The photo was taken from Sholoshohor area. photo: observer

A couple of hours of downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of Chattogram city on Saturday, making the lives of the residents miserable. The photo was taken from Sholoshohor area. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, May 21: A couple of hours of downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the port city on Saturday, making the lives of the residents miserable.
Busy areas of the city, including No 2 Gate, Bahaddarhat, Muradpur, Chawkbazar and Khatunganj, and several low-lying areas like the Agrabad CDA residential area bore the brunt of the early morning rains.
Post-showers, many people were seen wading through ankle-deep water in these areas to reach their destination due to lack of public transport.
Aggrieved residents claimed the showers once again shattered the tall claims of monsoon preparedness by the civic body.
Md Kamal, a resident of the No 2 Gate area, said, "The showers began around 4am and after a couple of hours, the Mayorgoli was flooded due to poor drainage network."
Biswajit Chowdhury, an official of the Patenga Weather Observatory Centre, said, "Moderate to light rains are likely to occur in the port city in the next 24 hours. In 24 hours till 9am, the Met office recorded 6mm of rainfall."
Soibal Das, the councilor of Jamalkhan ward of the city, said "a project is being implemented to end the waterlogging problems in the city once and for all".
However, he attributed Saturday's waterlogging woes in the city to dykes being constructed in different canals as part of the project.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16th death anniversary of Golam Rasul
Air Chief returns home from Turkey
Killer truck claims its helper's life
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a memorial meeting
World Meditation Day observed
Chattogram wakes up to waterlogged roads
Space scientist Dr AM Chy dies
Qulkhani


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft