Chattogram wakes up to waterlogged roads



A couple of hours of downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of Chattogram city on Saturday, making the lives of the residents miserable. The photo was taken from Sholoshohor area. photo: observer

Busy areas of the city, including No 2 Gate, Bahaddarhat, Muradpur, Chawkbazar and Khatunganj, and several low-lying areas like the Agrabad CDA residential area bore the brunt of the early morning rains.

Post-showers, many people were seen wading through ankle-deep water in these areas to reach their destination due to lack of public transport.

Aggrieved residents claimed the showers once again shattered the tall claims of monsoon preparedness by the civic body.

Md Kamal, a resident of the No 2 Gate area, said, "The showers began around 4am and after a couple of hours, the Mayorgoli was flooded due to poor drainage network."

Biswajit Chowdhury, an official of the Patenga Weather Observatory Centre, said, "Moderate to light rains are likely to occur in the port city in the next 24 hours. In 24 hours till 9am, the Met office recorded 6mm of rainfall."

Soibal Das, the councilor of Jamalkhan ward of the city, said "a project is being implemented to end the waterlogging problems in the city once and for all".

However, he attributed Saturday's waterlogging woes in the city to dykes being constructed in different canals as part of the project. -UNB







