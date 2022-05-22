

Space scientist Dr AM Chy dies

The scientist, who had been suffering from old-age complications, breathed his last at his own residence at Dhanmondi in the city Thursday evening.

His first namaz-e-Janaja was held at Takwa Mosque at Dhanmondi 12/1 road after Asr prayers. He was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard following a second namaz-e-janaza after Maghrib prayers, said his family.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the eminent space scientist.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.









