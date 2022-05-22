

Hours of downpour results in water-logging



It is unacceptable that a capital city of a fast-growing nation collapses with a few hours of rain due to water-logging. Experts believe that unplanned urbanisation is a major cause of this problem. Rainwater is carried through natural canals and large concrete pipes to flood plains and rivers. But most of the canals have been grabbed by the encroachers, filled up or clogged with solid wastes. Therefore, the city streets are submerged even after a little rain. Moreover, improper maintenance of existing drainage system has worsened the situation.



The city's storm-water drainage system is inadequate, which is capable of dealing with only 20mm of rainfall and the streets get waterlogged if the rainfall exceeds 40mm. So, Dhaka needs a complete drainage network in which the canals, water retention areas, flood plains and rivers would collect, carry and retain rainwater.



According to the Flood Action Plan and DAP, the city should have 5,523 acres of conserved water retention areas, 20,093 acres of canals and rivers, and 74,598 acres of flood flow zones. But according to experts, most of these wetlands have been filled up. Under these circumstances, immediate action needs to be taken to reclaim the lost floodplains and canals; otherwise the situation will keep worsening.



Truly, we are accustomed to listening promise of the public officials that the problem would soon be over. In reality, there hasn't been any noticeable improvement of the situation. There are seven authorities to deal with Dhaka's drainage affair, those lacks of coordination. However, it is the duty of the city authorities to clean up the clogged drains and canals and rescue the water bodies inside the city from the land grabbers.



Every year the government allocates a huge amount of money in improving the city's infrastructure, including the existing drainage system, which obviously is not being properly spent. It's high time that misspending of public money was stopped and instead allocated where it is needed, such as in building a storm drainage system.



The respective authorities can no longer turn a blind eye towards the situation of water logging. The mayors, in coordination with other actors, must address the issue of water-logging on an urgent basis. In the long run, if we want an effective solution to this problem, we must restore the natural drainage system and make sustainable development a cornerstone of urban planning. A couple of hours of downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the capital city yesterday, making the lives of the residents miserable. The residents are worried since there is no preparation to reduce water logging in the city during the upcoming monsoon.It is unacceptable that a capital city of a fast-growing nation collapses with a few hours of rain due to water-logging. Experts believe that unplanned urbanisation is a major cause of this problem. Rainwater is carried through natural canals and large concrete pipes to flood plains and rivers. But most of the canals have been grabbed by the encroachers, filled up or clogged with solid wastes. Therefore, the city streets are submerged even after a little rain. Moreover, improper maintenance of existing drainage system has worsened the situation.The city's storm-water drainage system is inadequate, which is capable of dealing with only 20mm of rainfall and the streets get waterlogged if the rainfall exceeds 40mm. So, Dhaka needs a complete drainage network in which the canals, water retention areas, flood plains and rivers would collect, carry and retain rainwater.According to the Flood Action Plan and DAP, the city should have 5,523 acres of conserved water retention areas, 20,093 acres of canals and rivers, and 74,598 acres of flood flow zones. But according to experts, most of these wetlands have been filled up. Under these circumstances, immediate action needs to be taken to reclaim the lost floodplains and canals; otherwise the situation will keep worsening.Truly, we are accustomed to listening promise of the public officials that the problem would soon be over. In reality, there hasn't been any noticeable improvement of the situation. There are seven authorities to deal with Dhaka's drainage affair, those lacks of coordination. However, it is the duty of the city authorities to clean up the clogged drains and canals and rescue the water bodies inside the city from the land grabbers.Every year the government allocates a huge amount of money in improving the city's infrastructure, including the existing drainage system, which obviously is not being properly spent. It's high time that misspending of public money was stopped and instead allocated where it is needed, such as in building a storm drainage system.The respective authorities can no longer turn a blind eye towards the situation of water logging. The mayors, in coordination with other actors, must address the issue of water-logging on an urgent basis. In the long run, if we want an effective solution to this problem, we must restore the natural drainage system and make sustainable development a cornerstone of urban planning.