Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:15 AM
Letter To the Editor

Be careful in using Facebook

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Dear Sir,
People of different ages are always involved in cyber crime. Especially school, college, university students use smartphones more. On this smartphone, students and Facebook users are easily tagging their friends without any permission with any post or maybe with catchy captions. Thus, tagging a Facebook post without anyone's permission is a cyber crime. The Digital Security Act states that illegal access to important information infrastructure and the collection and use of contact information without anyone's permission is a serious cyber crime.

Such offenses are enforceable and non-bailable. In addition, many people make arbitrary offensive comments, jokes or defamatory comments on someone's Facebook post, which is also a cyber crime. Like, comment, share without knowing someone's post without knowing it, even if it involves spreading disrespectful or baseless information, you have to be a cyber criminal. So everyone be careful using Facebook.

Md  Rayhan Ali
Advocate Judge Court, Khulna



