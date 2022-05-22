Climate change: A global security threat

Climate change and its impacts on the world is the most discussed issue at present. Climate change can be considered as a significant driver of dispute in any country of the world where populations are dependent on natural resources for multiple purposes including foods, shelter, life, livelihood and this dependency augments competition for dwindling wealth, abate the earning ability and also causes mass displacement.



Thus it transforms into a threat for national security which can be defined as traditional as well as non-traditional threat to international security. The security of climate change for human beings is classified as two categories including human security and traditional security both of which are visible on the world.



Climate change has multiple negative impacts on environment such as sea level rise,uncontrollable floods,intolerable weather,melting ice caps,wildfires,storms,soil degradation,threatening infrastructure,health, deoxygenating, permafrost, oceanic acidification,forced migration and also traditional security threats.



It also adds stress by making hindrances to our basic needs.Even various natural phenomena such as extreme flood,drought,global warming etc. are nothing but the aftermath of climate change.



Apart from these, the worst result or impacts can be marked as border dispute,displacement,migration,endemic famine,warfare and diplomatic alliances.The effects of climate change proliferate the threat of interstate relationship of the world.This may cause an existential concern for many countries of the world.It also arises the tension within the ethnic groups in various region.



It is a threat to national as well as international security.It also increases tension even in the stable regions of the world.Particularly the global south countries are the worst sufferers from various aspects including economic,physical and cultural harms.For example South Asia,South East Asia,Western Hemisphere etc. are highly mentionable.Among those; Bangladesh is one of the mostly sufferer countries of the world.



Climate change reflects a negative impact on our economic, cultural, agricultural and environmental challenges. It will also hamperour economic growth by affecting agriculture as it's an agro-based country. According to the description of Scientific American, "Climate change in Bangladesh has started what may become the largest mass migration in human history".



The continuous sea level rising will threaten the biodiversity of our country and it will keep the worst impact on Sundarbans-the mangrove forest in southern Bangladesh.



Besides, salinization created by rising sea level causes many cardiovascular diseases and it's also the cause of pure drinking water scarcity.Besides,it's well known fact that water levels in the Ganges-Meghna-Brahmaputra river basin are destroying many villages and livelihoods of many poor people.That's why over ten million Bangladeshis have already been climate refugees.



According to the words of climate scientist Professor Levent Kurnaz, "None of the measures that have been taken are enough when we look at the amount of carbon dioxide that has been emitted since 1958.It's nothing but the indicator of unconsciousness of industrial countries of the world. Their reckless carbon emission causes a great harm to whole world.



Apart from this, in the name of globalisation the world is remaining far from localisation.It reduces our domestic production and that's why it cannot be considered as sustainable plan.Mismanagement of world development puts a constant question on that is it truly beneficial for middle income countries or not?



From the perspective of Bangladesh it's very essential to preserve the coastal mangrove forest as it works as shield to reduce carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.



Discussion for the protection of biodiversity, sanctuary of fishes and tourists spots shouldn't be limited within decision and law making. Rather the implementation of those laws and planning is crying need.



Besides the implementing Coal power generation projects of Bangladesh government emits about one hundred 15 million ton carbon dioxide. So it is clear that our country is also going to be recognised as a polluting country and proper steps has become very essential as it is demand of time now.



Impacts of climate change is measured by four criterion: 1.Who are the most affected by climate change? 2. Wherearethe largest portion of people being affected? 3. Which are the most disaster prone areas? 4. What type of initiatives have been taken to deal the previous losses created by climate change? Some noteworthy initiatives are given below to reduce the negative impacts of climate change.



1. Tree plantation should be encouraged globally.2.Emission of methane gas must be reduced which is very important to keep the world temperature less than 1.5.3.Uses of renewable energy sources should be encouraged which will accelerate the decarbonization method in a mentionable extent.4.Uses of petrol and diesel should be controlled and electric vehicles should be considered as better alternative of that.5.Reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by planting more and more trees.



On the other hand, there is no denying the fact that the industrial countries must pay the compensation fixed by the authority to give a change of environmental degradation which is the aftermath of their reckless industrialisation and emission of toxic gases.



So all the countries of the world should play the strongest role to collaborate to stabilize climate changes with a view to ensure global security as it's a great challenge for the ongoing era.



Otherwise an unstable climate with its unexpected impacts will be the harsh reality of the present world. Only traditional tools won't be enough to secure the long cherished dream of climate security.



Rather our cordial efforts and consciousness to reduce these negative impacts might be more effective in this regard.



Besides,intergovernmental barriers should be eradicated to accelerate the solution of these problems.

Rehenuma Seheli Kabir, Student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University,Gopalgonj











