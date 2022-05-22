Subsistent living: Poverty or pre-development stage







The community on subsistent living depends on physical goods which are exchanged between people. This is nothing but barter society where money as a medium of exchange is absent.



It takes time to change living standards of people dependent on own outputs. Monetary system does not work here. In the tribal community living in inaccessible remote zones is reported to have been in subsistent level. Is it a level of poverty? Maybe since the growth of their living standards are not so visible.



In every system, there are two points - benefits and costs. Subsistent living is a non-tensed life in which people are well aware of sustainable living. But colorful life needs components from outside for which barter system does not work. Monetary system as medium of transactions needs to sell out produces and purchase of needed items.



Fulfillment of needs warrants double coincidence to exchange goods. But it is practically impractical. Alternative solution is a third party. In monetary economics, market is the king. Queen is money to run the system. Queen is king maker, money issuing authority is queen maker. Then comes the question: what is the status of mass people? They are users of the operating system, or something else?



Whatever the role is, monetary operating system consists of market, money, issuers of money and its users. Banks work as players in issuance of money. But distribution channel is not so smooth. How to distribute money to mass people is still under theoretical concept. There is an old question - product first or money. Lives live on products. So products are first.



Surely this is credit money which goes out from issuers' volts to banks' volts. People get money as credit from banks. But all people do not become the possessor of credit money.



Distributional inequality of money begins at this point. Home produces cannot meet all needs; items from external sources are required. Sales proceeds of subsistent outputs do not support to buy the items.



Necessity of money comes into presence. There are two sides of economic thoughts - supply creates its own demand under supply side economics, and demand encourages supply under demand side economics if the product is not strategic one. Money is required to fulfill demand beyond subsistent output.



Subsistent living is a part of informal economy. This is a standard from which people cannot pull themselves out of it unless they are pushed. It is a question whether the level is expressed as poverty or not.



Definitely, it cannot be termed so, since they are out of counts in national accounts. Medium of exchange leads commercial economics which is a pathway to go upward from subsistent level. Subsistent output can support commercial economics, only when output exceeds the necessity. It is a long way to run for achievements of excess output. But it is possible provided that they can be given the opportunity to capitalize their future income today.



The underlying concept of capitalization is that people need monetary support based on future output. Weather the support in the form of loan is a question. Answer is right. But this is not so called traditional loan arrangements.



There are different markets operating in every economy. Real states, vehicles are among them. These items are big ticket purchases for which current income is not supportive. As such lion shares of this belong to people having opportunities to have loan facilities at flexible terms. The beneficiaries are employed people enjoying loan facilities based on their lifelong incomes!



Such facilities are not available to people who can really contribute in output enhancement. But inequality of opportunities prevails; no autonomous money goes to people who are in real need.



Money to needy people may fuel inflation, it is true. But this is for time being till production of output. Increment in output can push people to go out of subsistent level, which is possible to be achieved by monetary support in commercial economies. This is a transitional stage from subsistent level to formal level. Monetary function formally begins, with classical way.



There are technical phenomena describing monetary pathways to go to users. Monetary authority issues money simply through double entry accounting concept by debiting domestic or foreign assets with 'currency in circulation' as credit. Domestic assets are nothing but claims to the Government in the form of treasury bills and bonds. While purchases of foreign currencies are treated as assets against which local currencies go to the economies.



Banks and financial institutions work as paths for injecting the money to economies as settlement of payments on account of the Government as well as credit to private people for incremental economic activities. Banks extend credit against collaterals of moveable or immovable properties.



Distribution of money faces unequal paths - holders of physical assets become owners of credit money from banks, which tickles down slowly to people under subsistent level. This is the circulation path of money flowing from originating point to end-level. The process itself is a way generating inequalities. What is to happen if money circulation moves to the economies in equality?



Economies are themselves unequal: upper, middle, and lower. Leveling them in a one point is rarely possible. Despite, poverty line can be crossed. In the case to achieve the goal, is it the right way through which money runs on? The answer is definitely 'no'.



There is an old saying regarding monetary policy - it can lead a horse to water but cannot feed it. Since the inception of monetary system under which banking operations are being run, angel financing from the system is rare. Term loan by monetary system is extended for medium tenure; recovery size is set unjustified way resulting in default. This is another paradox. The ultimate efficacy is to bailout the borrowers.



Money market is operated by short term deposits which are used for medium term lending. Mismatch between maturities leads unusual recovery plans which become a failed exercise.



Money market operations should concentrate on short term lending with focus on working capital supports. But the system is run on a weak platform which allows capitalization of future income of employees working therein in the form of loan during the length of services. If so, why such loans cannot be extended to other parties? But playing the role of capital market results in default risk under monetary system.

In true sense, monetary system is not capable enough to pull up people from subsistent level within a short time. It can but needs longer times. On the other hand, fiscal supports can perform well to reach to the target people but it also cannot pull them up since moral hazard works in them.



Only solution to upgrade the subsistent level is to give coordinated efforts both from monetary system by way of support for current necessity, and fiscal supports to sustain their initiatives for boarding the ladder to come out of subsistent level.

[email protected]







Subsistent living means a way in which people live on what they have. People produce for self living. This way of living is referred to as informal economy which is not recorded in national income accounts.The community on subsistent living depends on physical goods which are exchanged between people. This is nothing but barter society where money as a medium of exchange is absent.It takes time to change living standards of people dependent on own outputs. Monetary system does not work here. In the tribal community living in inaccessible remote zones is reported to have been in subsistent level. Is it a level of poverty? Maybe since the growth of their living standards are not so visible.In every system, there are two points - benefits and costs. Subsistent living is a non-tensed life in which people are well aware of sustainable living. But colorful life needs components from outside for which barter system does not work. Monetary system as medium of transactions needs to sell out produces and purchase of needed items.Fulfillment of needs warrants double coincidence to exchange goods. But it is practically impractical. Alternative solution is a third party. In monetary economics, market is the king. Queen is money to run the system. Queen is king maker, money issuing authority is queen maker. Then comes the question: what is the status of mass people? They are users of the operating system, or something else?Whatever the role is, monetary operating system consists of market, money, issuers of money and its users. Banks work as players in issuance of money. But distribution channel is not so smooth. How to distribute money to mass people is still under theoretical concept. There is an old question - product first or money. Lives live on products. So products are first.Surely this is credit money which goes out from issuers' volts to banks' volts. People get money as credit from banks. But all people do not become the possessor of credit money.Distributional inequality of money begins at this point. Home produces cannot meet all needs; items from external sources are required. Sales proceeds of subsistent outputs do not support to buy the items.Necessity of money comes into presence. There are two sides of economic thoughts - supply creates its own demand under supply side economics, and demand encourages supply under demand side economics if the product is not strategic one. Money is required to fulfill demand beyond subsistent output.Subsistent living is a part of informal economy. This is a standard from which people cannot pull themselves out of it unless they are pushed. It is a question whether the level is expressed as poverty or not.Definitely, it cannot be termed so, since they are out of counts in national accounts. Medium of exchange leads commercial economics which is a pathway to go upward from subsistent level. Subsistent output can support commercial economics, only when output exceeds the necessity. It is a long way to run for achievements of excess output. But it is possible provided that they can be given the opportunity to capitalize their future income today.The underlying concept of capitalization is that people need monetary support based on future output. Weather the support in the form of loan is a question. Answer is right. But this is not so called traditional loan arrangements.There are different markets operating in every economy. Real states, vehicles are among them. These items are big ticket purchases for which current income is not supportive. As such lion shares of this belong to people having opportunities to have loan facilities at flexible terms. The beneficiaries are employed people enjoying loan facilities based on their lifelong incomes!Such facilities are not available to people who can really contribute in output enhancement. But inequality of opportunities prevails; no autonomous money goes to people who are in real need.Money to needy people may fuel inflation, it is true. But this is for time being till production of output. Increment in output can push people to go out of subsistent level, which is possible to be achieved by monetary support in commercial economies. This is a transitional stage from subsistent level to formal level. Monetary function formally begins, with classical way.There are technical phenomena describing monetary pathways to go to users. Monetary authority issues money simply through double entry accounting concept by debiting domestic or foreign assets with 'currency in circulation' as credit. Domestic assets are nothing but claims to the Government in the form of treasury bills and bonds. While purchases of foreign currencies are treated as assets against which local currencies go to the economies.Banks and financial institutions work as paths for injecting the money to economies as settlement of payments on account of the Government as well as credit to private people for incremental economic activities. Banks extend credit against collaterals of moveable or immovable properties.Distribution of money faces unequal paths - holders of physical assets become owners of credit money from banks, which tickles down slowly to people under subsistent level. This is the circulation path of money flowing from originating point to end-level. The process itself is a way generating inequalities. What is to happen if money circulation moves to the economies in equality?Economies are themselves unequal: upper, middle, and lower. Leveling them in a one point is rarely possible. Despite, poverty line can be crossed. In the case to achieve the goal, is it the right way through which money runs on? The answer is definitely 'no'.There is an old saying regarding monetary policy - it can lead a horse to water but cannot feed it. Since the inception of monetary system under which banking operations are being run, angel financing from the system is rare. Term loan by monetary system is extended for medium tenure; recovery size is set unjustified way resulting in default. This is another paradox. The ultimate efficacy is to bailout the borrowers.Money market is operated by short term deposits which are used for medium term lending. Mismatch between maturities leads unusual recovery plans which become a failed exercise.Money market operations should concentrate on short term lending with focus on working capital supports. But the system is run on a weak platform which allows capitalization of future income of employees working therein in the form of loan during the length of services. If so, why such loans cannot be extended to other parties? But playing the role of capital market results in default risk under monetary system.In true sense, monetary system is not capable enough to pull up people from subsistent level within a short time. It can but needs longer times. On the other hand, fiscal supports can perform well to reach to the target people but it also cannot pull them up since moral hazard works in them.Only solution to upgrade the subsistent level is to give coordinated efforts both from monetary system by way of support for current necessity, and fiscal supports to sustain their initiatives for boarding the ladder to come out of subsistent level.