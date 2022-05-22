

Climate change catastrophe and Bangladesh



The recently released IPCC report has given such a horrible prediction. If the necessary steps are not taken immediately, catastrophes like droughts, floods and heat waves will increase in the world. The report reminds us that the effects of climate change are being felt extremely right now. Human beings and nature have to deal with more extreme weather than 20 years ago. Incidents like temperature change or heavy rainfall are seen more frequently. More and more deadly diseases are spreading among animals, agriculture and people. The United Nations says a healthy ecosystem and rich biodiversity must be ensured to curb such trends. If this is possible, the way of welfare and liveability of the people will be sustained.



The report also mentioned that this year will probably be one of the coldest in this century as our planet continues to heat up. According to the IPCC, world governments will not limit global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as promised in the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In the opposite atmosphere, greenhouse gas emissions are increasing. Even for decades, emissions have reached an all-time high on average every year.



In this situation, the world is moving towards a rise in temperatures of more than 3 degrees Celsius in the coming decades. Rising temperatures at this rate will heat much of the world so much that usual activities cannot be done. Acute harvest problems will become the norm. Ice caps will disappear and big cities will sink. But governments are still hesitant to give up their vested interests. Instead, they focus on protecting historic investments in fossil fuels.



The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has mentioned that this system cannot continue. He has rightly said that the world is rapidly moving towards a climate catastrophe. He also frankly said that the countries and corporations of the world are not only pretending not to see a planetary catastrophe but are also fuelling the flames. In contrast, there is little time to implement the policies adopted to adopt the necessary eco-friendly lifestyles and promote cheap and renewable alternatives. To achieve the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world must reduce its annual carbon dioxide emissions by about 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. For this, the use of fossil fuels should be reduced rapidly. The UN scientists have argued that achieving a green and secure future depends on energy efficiency and conservation.



The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a tweet that he had seen many reports on climate change. But he has never before seen such a grim picture as the latest IPCC report highlights the failure of leadership to tackle climate change. According to him, people all over the world like him are worried and angry. He has called for an end to the crackdown on the climate change issue. He also expressed outrage at how a handful of countries and large corporations are undermining the rights of the rest of the world. Governments have failed in their duty, which he considers a crime. He emphasized the need to implement the plan quickly and on a large scale.



Bangladesh, a country of 170 million people, is one of the most at risk from the effects of climate change like floods, cyclones, droughts, tidal surges, tornadoes, earthquakes, river erosion, and waterlogging, soil salinity, etc. Bangladesh, a country located in South Asia is the most affected country by climate change in the world. This climate change has a huge impact on the country's agriculture, infrastructure, and way of life.



This is mainly because of the geographical location of the country, making it highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Bangladesh has a flat, low lying landscape, and a lack of institutional setup. Climate change is becoming a very crucial issue for the citizens and government of Bangladesh. More than 80% of the land is prone to flooding. About two-thirds of Bangladesh's population is engaged in agriculture, so climate change will affect these farmers in a bad way.



The World Bank warns Bangladesh of suffer climate change the worst by the year 2100. The report estimates that the sea level will rise by 3 feet. This will cause huge flooding, and the falling of crops in the country. It is also mentioned that this will cause poverty and inflation.



United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 stated to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. SDG 13 Targets are (i) Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters in all countries, (ii) Integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning, (iii) Improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning, (iv) Implement the commitment undertaken by developed-country parties to the UNFCCC to a goal of mobilizing jointly $100 billion annually by 2020 from all sources to address the needs of developing countries in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation and fully operationalize the Green Climate Fund through its capitalization as soon as possible, (v) Promote mechanisms for raising capacity for effective climate change-related planning and management in least developed countries and Small Island Developing States, including focusing on women, youth and local and marginalized communities, and (vi) Acknowledging that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is the primary international, intergovernmental forum for negotiating the global response to climate change. Thus, failure to address those targets will lead the nations to more climate-induced natural disasters.



Climate change is now the biggest threat to humans and all other organisms at the moment. Failure to take effective action now will have even more devastating effects. The deaths of thousands of people and other animals every year are already pointing the finger at it. Thus, for all nations, it has now become a crucial issue to deal with this climate change to protect our loving planet.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher

and development worker









