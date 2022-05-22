Two minors drown in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, May 21: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Mahim, 8, son of Mohammad, and Tamim, 6, son of Korban Ali.

They were residents of Char Khokshabari Village under Khokshabari Union in the upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Md Nazrul Islam said Mahim and Tamim went missing in a pond adjacent to Khokshabari High School at around 12pm while they were bathing it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued them and rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the OC added.