Man goes missing in Jamuna

MANIKGANJ, May 21: A man went missing in the Jamuna River in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The missing person is Ahsan Habib, a resident of Fulbari Kunpara area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District. He lived with his family in a rented house in Radio Kaloni area of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Local sources said Ahsan along with his family members came to Jafarganj in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on a short tour. There he went missing in the river in the afternoon while bathing in it.

Later, local fishermen started searching for him but could not find. They informed fire service personnel.

Being informed, a team of divers rushed to the scene and has been conducting an operation from Saturday morning to rescue him, said Shivalaya Fire Service Station officer Mojibur Rahman.







