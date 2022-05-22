Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man goes missing in Jamuna

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, May 21: A man went missing in the Jamuna River in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday          afternoon.
The missing person is Ahsan Habib, a resident of Fulbari Kunpara area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District. He lived with his family in a rented house in Radio Kaloni area of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Local sources said Ahsan along with his family members came to Jafarganj in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on a short tour. There he went missing in the river in the afternoon while bathing in it.
Later, local fishermen started searching for him but could not find. They informed fire service          personnel.
Being informed, a team of divers rushed to the scene and has been conducting an operation from Saturday morning to rescue him, said Shivalaya Fire Service Station officer Mojibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors drown in Sirajganj
Banana growers delighted over yield, price at Morrelganj
Man goes missing in Jamuna
Nine killed in road mishaps
Martyrs’ families get foodstuff in Rajshahi
3 crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur
Youths loot construction materials in Pabna
Marginal tea growers at Tentulia deprived of fair price


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft