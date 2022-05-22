Nine killed in road mishaps

Nine people including a policeman and a young woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bogura, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Chattogram, Chandpur and Rajshahi, in three days.

BOGURA: Two people were killed in a road accident in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdul, 20, and Saikat, 21, residents of Sadar Upazila in Naogaon District.

Police and local sources said a paddy-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying two persons in Beerkedar Baromile area on the Naogaon-Bogura Regional Highway at around 8pm, leaving Abdul dead on the spot and Saikat critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kahalu Police Station (PS) Ambar confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A trolley driver was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Bepari, 32, son of Idris Bepari, a resident of Khejurbaria Village under Dashmina Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a trolley was heading towards Langramunsi area from Daspara Khejurbaria at around 3pm on Friday.

At one stage, the trolley fell down in a roadside ditch in Munsirpul area after its driver lost control over the steering, which left Rubel seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Saidur Rahman declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

PIROJPUR: Two persons have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Mathbaria Upazila of the district in three days.

A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Bhandaria-Mathbaria Road in the upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Harun ar Rashid Sheikh, 54, an office assistant at Pirojpur District Judge Court.

The injured persons are Ahsan, 35, son of the deceased, and Harun's grandson Limon, 16.

Police and local sources said a Patharghata-bound a bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' lost its control over the steering while giving side to a three-wheeler at Musullibari Point near Ranga Pool on the Bhandaria-Mathbaria Road on Friday.

At that time, a motorcycle coming from behind collided with the bus, which left motorcyclist Harun ar Rashid dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the bus was seized and its driver and his assistant arrested.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a college student was killed in a road accident in Mathbaria Upazila of the district two days back.

The deceased was identified as Milon Hawlader, 18, an eleventh grader at Mohiuddin Maharaj College at Tuskhali in the upazila upazila

Local sources said a Chattogram-bound bus of 'Rohan Paribahan' hit Milon, leaving him dead on the spot.

CHATTOGRAM: A police officer was killed in a road accident in Cement Crossing area under the EPZ PS in the city on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Benuram Nath, 48, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police posted at Dampara Police Lines.

Hailing from Fatikchhari Upazila of the district, Benuram was on duty at Eastern Refinery Limited.

EPZ PS OC Kabirul Islam said a covered van ran over ASI Benuram Nath in front of the TSP Complex of Cement Crossing area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to his elder brother and brother-in-law.

However, the law enforcers are trying to seize the killer vehicle and arrest its driver by collecting CCTV footage, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: Two examinees were killed in a road accident in Hajiganj Upazila of the district when they were going to appear at government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Patwari, son of Hossain Patwari, and Fatema Alam, daughter of Mahbubul Alam, residents of Orpur-Noapara Village under the upazila.

Police and local sources said five candidates including Abdullah Patwary and Fatema Alam were going to Chandpur riding by a CNG for the examination of government primary assistant teachers' recruitment test in the morning.

At that time a speedy pickup van hit the CNG in Ghosherhat area, leaving Fatema dead on the spot and Abdullah critically injured.

Locals rescued injured Abdullah, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Chandpur Model PS OC Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) early Friday.

Deceased Hazrat Ali, 45, son of Sadeq Ali, was a resident of Syedpur Village under Monigram Union in the upazila. He was a mango trader by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hazrat Ali was going to Ishwardi of Pabna along with mango on Tuesday noon riding by an auto-van.

At one stage, a bus hit the auto-van in Pakapara area on the Bagha-Lalpur Road in the upazila, leaving him severely injured.

Injured Hazrat Ali was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex first, and later, shifted to the RMCH from there as his condition was deteriorated.

He succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 3am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Syedpur Village on Friday afternoon.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.







