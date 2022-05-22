Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor child have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Dinajpur, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man and his grandson were crushed under a train in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Mannan, 73, and his grandson Junayed Hossain, 8, residents of Kajipura Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Drutajan Express Train hit Abdul Mannan and Junayed in Jamtail area in the afternoon while they were crossing the rail line, which left them dead on the spot.
Being informed police recovered the bodies from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Railway Police Station (PS) Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday     morning.
The deceased was identified as Mukun Chandra Pal, 40, son of late Mona Chandra Pal, a resident of Chak Kabir Palpara Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
Parbatipur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said Mukun Chandra was walking on the rail line adjacent to Koylakhani Rail Gate at around 8am.
At that time, the Panchagarh-bound Panchagarh Express Train from Fulbari hit him in Rasulpur area, leaving Mukun Chandra dead on the spot.    
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members at noon after completion of an autopsy, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors drown in Sirajganj
Banana growers delighted over yield, price at Morrelganj
Man goes missing in Jamuna
Nine killed in road mishaps
Martyrs’ families get foodstuff in Rajshahi
3 crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur
Youths loot construction materials in Pabna
Marginal tea growers at Tentulia deprived of fair price


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft