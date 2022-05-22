3 crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur

Three people including a minor child have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Dinajpur, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man and his grandson were crushed under a train in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Mannan, 73, and his grandson Junayed Hossain, 8, residents of Kajipura Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Drutajan Express Train hit Abdul Mannan and Junayed in Jamtail area in the afternoon while they were crossing the rail line, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Railway Police Station (PS) Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mukun Chandra Pal, 40, son of late Mona Chandra Pal, a resident of Chak Kabir Palpara Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

Parbatipur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said Mukun Chandra was walking on the rail line adjacent to Koylakhani Rail Gate at around 8am.

At that time, the Panchagarh-bound Panchagarh Express Train from Fulbari hit him in Rasulpur area, leaving Mukun Chandra dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members at noon after completion of an autopsy, the OC added.









