Youths loot construction materials in Pabna

PABNA, May 21: Local people have looted the construction materials of a culvert in Sujanagar Upazila of the district in a broad daylight.

Local Union Parishad Member Jahangir Alam has submitted a written complaint to Sujanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in this connection.

In the written complaint, Jahangir said some young people from Fuldulia, Bhabanipur, and Kamardulia areas broke a road in Fuldulia Village on May 6 and looted bricks and other construction materials from the road.







