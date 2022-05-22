Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youths loot construction materials in Pabna

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

PABNA, May 21: Local people have looted the construction materials of a culvert in Sujanagar Upazila of the district in a broad daylight.
Local Union Parishad Member Jahangir Alam has submitted a written complaint to Sujanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in this connection.
In the written complaint, Jahangir said some young people from Fuldulia, Bhabanipur, and Kamardulia areas broke a road in Fuldulia Village on May 6 and looted bricks and other construction materials from the road.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors drown in Sirajganj
Banana growers delighted over yield, price at Morrelganj
Man goes missing in Jamuna
Nine killed in road mishaps
Martyrs’ families get foodstuff in Rajshahi
3 crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur
Youths loot construction materials in Pabna
Marginal tea growers at Tentulia deprived of fair price


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft