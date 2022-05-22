Marginal tea growers at Tentulia deprived of fair price



The photo shows some tea labourers working at a garden in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

This is tea season. But during the season, tea growers are not getting fair price.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, their gardens of are full of tea leaf, but the price is dismal. They are incurring losses for not getting fair price.

It was learnt, the tea leaf plucking and collection begin from March. After plucking, growers sell their tea leaves to local factories.

In the last one decade, tea cultivation has made a remarkable change in living standard of farmers in Panchagarh, country's northern district. Even amid coronavirus pandemic, the tea production maintained a record in the district.

At present, per kg raw tea leaf is selling at Tk 11/12 against previous Tk 22/23. Growers are taking preparation for movement demanding fair price.

According to sources, in tea production, growers in the region have exceeded Chattogram. Breaking all previous records, tea production in the northern region stood at 14.54 million kilograms in 2021 against previous year's (2020) 10.30 million kg. The highest production was registered in Tentulia Upazila among five upazilas of the district.

With increasing tea production, over 14 tea factories have grown up in the district, mostly at Tentulia.

Expecting higher profit, growers levelled their agriculture lands, bamboo bushes, forests and fruit gardens to raise tea gardens. Once fallow lands have now been tea gardens.

Small gardens have also been raised by marginal farmers on low or raised lands, along pond banks and yards.

Marginal growers alleged, a syndicate is acting behind the tea price fall, which comprised proprietors of locally grown tea factories.

Growers had been moving in demand of raising tea leaf price for rhe last several years. They also formed human chains for several times. But it did not stir sense of authorities.

A tea grower Ahsan Habib said, "I have farmed tea on two acres of land. Suddenly tea factory owners have started repression on us like Neelkars. Per kg tea leaf price has come down to Tk 11. But 15-20 per cent is deducted by factories. This price is not lifting wage even, let alone insecticide cost."

Per kg tea leaf production cost stands at about Tk 14, and, that is why, we have to count loss, he maintained.

Demanding fair price, a human chain is due on Wednesday, he added.

"We have been in dilemma over tea price fall and disappearance of Potash fertiliser," said A Sharialjote Village tea grower Nurul Islam.

Some locally influential tea growers and tea traders have merged hands in a deep conspiracy to manipulate tea bazaars, he added.

Others Kamal, Hamid, and Karim in Darjeepara area said, "Growers like us have turned frustrated. We are set to die in fields."

Echoing them another Alamgir Hossain said, factories are re-fixing rates on daily basis.

Factory owners said, small growers are not maintaining leaf-plucking norms, and, that is why, their leaf quality has decreased. Now processed tea is going to auction markets and raw tea leaf is facing fall, they explained.

Green Care Tea Factory's Manager Mazurul Alam Manzu said, along with the tea-growers, employments have been created for labourers and jobless people.

It is not true growers are not getting fair price, he added. The tea leaf price depends on auction bazaars.

The price is fixed on the basis of half of one kg tea leaf for growers and the rest for factories, he maintained.

Dr. Mohammad Shamim Al Mamun, senior scientific officer of tea board-Panchagarh and project director, said, tea from Panchagarh is sent to country's different areas and also being exported to other countries.

"We are providing all necessary services and advice to tea-growers," he added.

As it is price-fall in the auction bazaars, the raw tea leaf markets have been impacted, he further said.

If quality in tea production can be maintained, it is possible to overcome such situation, he added.

Especially, the district administration is aware of the growers' frustration, and it is hoped that the tea leaf price will be fixed within two weeks, he maintained.









TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, May 21: The price fall of raw tea leaf in Tentulia Upazila of the district has thrown a blow to primary growers.