61 detained on different charges in 10 districts

A total of 61 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 10 districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Barishal, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj and Mymensingh, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 49 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining three were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 24 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with a firearm from Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested person is Abdullah, 20, son of Abdul Wahab, a resident of Madhainagar Village under Amdai Union in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Acting Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Madhainagar area at around 1:30am, and arrested Abdullah along with one shooter gun.

The confessed his involvement in arms dealing during the primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: RAB members arrested three members of a fraud gang before taking part in proxy examination instead of candidates for the primary assistant teacher recruitment test in Barisal.

The arrested persons are: Bahbul Alam Tuhin, 42, Riaz Hossain, 29, and Al Amin, 29.

RAB-8 Company Commander Major Mohammad Jahangir Alam said acting on a tip-off, the elite force members nabbed the three from Gate No. 2 of Barishal Lunch Ghat early Friday.

The elite force team also recovered 36 online application copies of various examinations, 36 checks of different banks, mobile phone sets, and seals of different persons, cash and diaries from their possessions.

Tuhin confessed that they charge Tk 8 to 10 lakh from each job seeker and use checks of different banks for money transactions. Meritorious students take part in the proxies of various job examinations.

However, RAB-8 official Enamul Haque filed a case against the accused with Kotwali PS.

CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB detained two men and a woman who were allegedly behind Sunday's brutal attack on Chattogram cops.

Kabir Ahmed was detained along with one of his associates by RAB members after a brief exchange of fire on Thursday night from the hilly area of Lohagara Upazila, said RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Md Nurul Abshar.

"Legal processes are underway. Details will be revealed later," he said.

Earlier, police had arrested Kabir's wife Ranu Begum from Bandarban border area.

On Sunday morning, three people including two police constables were attacked by Kabir in the Adharmanik Lalarkhil area of Lohagara when the cops went to arrest him.

During the attack, 30-year-old constable Jony Khan's wrist was severed while another constable, Shahadat Hossain, 27, and complainant Abul Kashem, 40, also suffered injuries.

On Monday, doctors successfully transplanted the wrist of Jony at a private hospital in Dhaka after he was taken there by a helicopter from Chattogram on Sunday evening, said Bhakta Chanda Dutta, sub-inspector of Lohagara PS.

KISHOREGANJ: A thief has been caught red-handed while he was trying to steal money from Kishoreganj Branch of Agrani Bank Limited pretending to be a customer on Thursday.

The arrested person is Roman, 22, son of late Sala Uddin, a resident of Agargaon area in Dhaka.

Police and local sources said Kishoreganj Branch Officer of Mercantile Bank Ltd. Kallol Kumar Sarkar came to deposit Tk 40 lakh in the Agrani Bank on Thursday. At that time, Roman tried to steal Tk 5 lakh from the money but was spotted by Mercantile Bank officer.

Hearing the shout of Kallol Kumar, the bank security guards rushed in and caught Roman.

Later, he was handed over to Kishoreganj Model PS.

A case has been filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model PS Mohammad Doud confirmed the matter.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested six local leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested are: Aminul Islam, 42, Abdul Rafi, 20, Azhar Ali Mandol, 65, Altaf Hossain, 50, Nazim Uddin, 20, and Rezaul Islam, 35.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta said on information that some members of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami holding a secret meeting, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Birampur College Bazar area in the morning and arrested them.

However, the arrested were produced before the Dinajpur District Court, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: police arrested a man along with a stolen motorcycle from Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Mfd Moin Uddin, 28, son of Md Marzan, a resident of Ward No. 9 Kalirchar Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.

Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila in the afternoon and arrested Moin Uddin along with a stolen motorcycle.

Arrested Moin Uddin is an active member of an inter-district motorcycle thieves' gang.

He confessed his involvement to the crime during primary interrogation.

However, the arrested person was produced before the court on Thursday, the OC added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a fake member of Bangladesh Army from Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Monir mia, 30, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Nagra Village in Sadar Upazila of Netrakona District.

Police sources said one Bilkis Begum, wife of Helal Mia of Sohata Village in Nabinagar Upazila of the district lodged a complaint against Monir with Nabinagar PS on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Monir fled away after taking a gold ring, chain and a mobile phone set from Bilkis on May 12.

Later, police arrested him from Agrani Bank area in Nabinagar Municipality Sadar Bazar on Wednesday afternoon.

A case was filed with Nabinagar PS against Monir in this connection.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid confirmed the matter.

HABIGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested four Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally entering India through Harinkhola border in Madhabpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Pradip Chandra Das, 37, son of Subal Chandra Das of Anandapur Village, and Raju Chandra Das, 23, son of Dukkho Lal Das, and Abinash Chandra Das, 23, son of Adhir Chandra Das, residents of Habibpur Village in Shalla Upazila of Sunamganj District; and Selim Mia, 44, son of late Wahid Mia, a resident of Harinkhola Village in Madhabpur Upazila of the district.

Habiganj 55 BGB Commander Lt Col Samiunnabi Chowdhury said on information that a group of Bangladeshi nationals illegally entering India at dawn, a team of BGB from Harinkhola Camp conducted a drive in Harinkhola border and arrested them.

After filing of a case with Madhabpur PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the BGB official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two members of a robber gang have been arrested in a robbery case from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested men are Monjur, 42, of Beldia Village, and Liton, 46, of Sutarchapur Village under Pagla PS in the upazila.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Trimohoni and Beldia areas on Monday night and nabbed the duo.

Monjur and Liton were accused in number of cases filed with different PSs including Sreepur, Kapasia, Bhaluka and Gazipur.

However, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



















