Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:13 AM
Home Countryside

51st Chuknagar ‘Genocide Day’ observed in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

Chief Investigator of International Crime Tribunal and former IGP M Sanaul Haque placing a floral wreath on the memorial of '71 Ganahatya near Bhadra River at Chuknagar on Friday. photo: observer

Chief Investigator of International Crime Tribunal and former IGP M Sanaul Haque placing a floral wreath on the memorial of '71 Ganahatya near Bhadra River at Chuknagar on Friday. photo: observer

KHULNA, May 21: The 51st Chuknagar 'Genocide Day' was observed here on Friday in a befitting manner.
District administration and different socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths at the monument, built near the Bhadra River in the memory of '71 martyred'.
The day was begun through hoisting of national flag at the Chuknagar Ganahatya-71 Srimty Boddhyabhumi'.
Afterwards, different organizations including Khulna District administration, Chuknagar Ganahatya-71 Smrity Rakkha Parishad, Amra-71-Dhaka, Chief Investigator of International Crime Tribunal and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) M Sanaul Haque, Khulna Mahanagar Bangabandhu Parishad, Dumuria Upazila Muktijoddha Command, Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee and  Jashore Udichi placed wreaths at 11 points of the river Bhadra where Pakistani army floated bodies into the river after killing innocent people on the day in 1971.
A discussion meeting was held in the evening at the genocide memorial. President of Chuknagar Ganahatya -71 Smrity Rakkha Parishad ABM Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting while Acting Principal of Chuknagar College Monirul Islam conducted the meeting.
Among others, ex-IGP M Sanaul Haque, organizer of Amra-71 Mhbub Zaman, journalists Bibhu Ranjan Sarkar, Joyanti Roy and Mahfuza Jesmin, president of Jashore Udichi Mahbubur Rahman Maznu and General Secretary Sazzatur Rahman Biplob addressed the meeting.
Speakers at the meeting urged the government to declare May 20 as National Mourning Day to show respect to the victims of Chuknagar massacre and to try war criminals at any cost.
They demanded producing Chuknagar Genocide before Zeneva Convention for justice.
Later, a cultural function was held.
On May 20, 1971, a few thousand men, women and children mostly belonging to minority community were slain by the Pakistan occupation forces. The forces sprayed bullets on them from light machine guns and semi-automatic rifles killing them on the spot within hours.
The victims of the massacre hailed from Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jessore and Gopalganj districts. They gathered at Chuknagar under Dumuria Upazila of Khulna District to flee to India through any available border route.


