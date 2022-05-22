Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four electrocuted in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 22 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Chandpur and Natore, on Friday and Saturday.
MYMENSINGH: Two persons including a van-puller were electrocuted after an electric wire fell on a van in the city on Saturday morning.
The incident took place in Chinamor area under Ward No. 32 in the city at around 7am.
One of the deceased was identified as van-puller Mintu Mia, 35, son of Harun-ar-Rashid.
Mymensingh Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Atikur Rahman confirmed the incident.
He said Mintu along with his van was going to the Chinamor area carrying a passenger. Suddenly, an electric wire fell on his van and the vehicle turned turtle on the road. Then van-puller Mintu was electrocuted. The passenger of the van was also electrocuted when he tried to save Mintu.
Both of them died on the spot.
CHANDPUR: A college boy was electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain Miyaji, 17, son of Mijanur Rahman, a resident of Kajirkhil Village under Barokul Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rakib came in contact with an electric wire while he was trying to open the wire in a playground in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Jubayer Syed confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Monira Begum, 45, wife of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Talsho Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.
Nagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mustafa Samsuzzoha said Monira came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while she was working in her poultry farm next to the house, which left her critically injured.
Later, the family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors drown in Sirajganj
Banana growers delighted over yield, price at Morrelganj
Man goes missing in Jamuna
Nine killed in road mishaps
Martyrs’ families get foodstuff in Rajshahi
3 crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur
Youths loot construction materials in Pabna
Marginal tea growers at Tentulia deprived of fair price


Latest News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
Flood situation improves in Sylhet
Nor’wester claims two lives in Bogura
People will lose confidence if they don't get justice in time: Anisul
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Kishore-Kishori Club members stop child marriage in Patuakhali
532 govt staff to go to Saudi Arabia to serve hajj pilgrims
Launch cyber battle against anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Faruk Khan
Bangladesh ready to share agro practices with others: Alam
Child drowns in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Erdogan urges Sweden, Finland to end support to 'terror' groups
It’s not right time to hike electricity, gas prices: FBCCI
Gazprom confirms stop of Russia’s natural gas supplies to Finland
Tiktok Ridoy, 6 others get life term for raping woman in India
Bangladesh reports one Covid death after 30 days
Sidhu may spend 8 months in jail, get Rs 60 a day by working
GM Quader expresses doubt about fair polls
Ukraine: US working on plan to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet
North Korean nuclear sabre rattling overshadows Biden's South Korea trip
Per capita income increase and consumers’ plight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft