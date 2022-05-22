Four electrocuted in 3 dists

Four people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Chandpur and Natore, on Friday and Saturday.

MYMENSINGH: Two persons including a van-puller were electrocuted after an electric wire fell on a van in the city on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in Chinamor area under Ward No. 32 in the city at around 7am.

One of the deceased was identified as van-puller Mintu Mia, 35, son of Harun-ar-Rashid.

Mymensingh Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Atikur Rahman confirmed the incident.

He said Mintu along with his van was going to the Chinamor area carrying a passenger. Suddenly, an electric wire fell on his van and the vehicle turned turtle on the road. Then van-puller Mintu was electrocuted. The passenger of the van was also electrocuted when he tried to save Mintu.

Both of them died on the spot.

CHANDPUR: A college boy was electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain Miyaji, 17, son of Mijanur Rahman, a resident of Kajirkhil Village under Barokul Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rakib came in contact with an electric wire while he was trying to open the wire in a playground in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Jubayer Syed confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monira Begum, 45, wife of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Talsho Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.

Nagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mustafa Samsuzzoha said Monira came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while she was working in her poultry farm next to the house, which left her critically injured.

Later, the family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead, the UP chairman added.







