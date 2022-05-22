Two found dead in Kurigram, Jashore

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Jashore, in two days.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from a ditch in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 60, son of late Ahmed Ali, a resident of Mahiganj Chandania Village in the upazila. He was a mentally-disabled man.

The deceased's family sources said Abdul Quddus had been missing since the last three days.

However, locals spotted his body in a ditch adjacent to Sonahat Graveyard in the upazila on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Police recovered the floating body of a youth from the Ichhamati River in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sib-Inspector (SI) of Sharsha Police Station (PS) Jamal Uddin said locals spotted the body floating in the river near Goga border area of the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.







